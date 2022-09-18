Chernobyl: Youtuber accesses nuclear power plant “sarcophagus”; watch

In October 2021, shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, youtuber Kyle Hill had the chance to enter the new “sarcophagus” of reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Inside the structure, it is possible to catch a rare glimpse of ground zero of one of the greatest nuclear disasters in human history and its dire consequences. The youtuber also explains some internal details of the structure, its function and all the preparation needed to enter the place.

The on-site tour is strictly controlled and requires express permission from the Ukrainian government, with visits to the surrounding region, such as the buildings in which the workers lived, being more common.

To do so, the visitor must undergo several procedures, such as constant radiation measurements and the use of safety equipment, such as a helmet, glasses and mask.

If a certain level of radiation is reached, visitors must leave the site immediately. On his tour, Hill recalls that “the level of radiation in the indoor environment is more than 100 times greater than almost the entire Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.”

Russians took Chernobyl

A few months ago, the Russian army managed to take over the Chernobyl region, including the nuclear power plant. The invasion put the international community on alert, as there were fears that Russia would not allow constant control of the nuclear plant, which could cause another disaster.

However, the troops eventually left the region, claiming radiation poisoning. Ukraine has since regained control of the plant. Still, during the invasion, radiation levels were higher than normal.

Reactor is being dismantled; The process is predicted to take decades to complete (Image: Reproduction/YouTube)

What is the Chernobyl “sarcophagus” and what is it for

The New Safe Confinement (NSC) is a large structure, taller than the Statue of Liberty and massive enough to cover the Colosseum in Rome, developed in 2016 (and opened in 2019) to seal off reactor 4, the epicenter of the disaster. nuclear incident in 1986.

Scientists expect the structure to last 100 years.

Dismantling the reactor 4

Workers are currently dismantling what remains of the reactor, piece by piece, with large cranes inside the NSC. It is estimated that there are still 200 tons of radioactive fuel inside what is left of the reactor, and the cleanup will take decades.

However, as was to be expected, the invasion of Russia got in the way of this cleaning, which regressed considerably. Even after the Russian downfall of Chernobyl, workers and scientists have still not been able to normalize work, which is far from normal.

Featured image: Andreas Wolochow/Shutterstock

