Cine Maior synopsis and cast

This Sunday, starting at 1:30 pm, Record shows, in its schedule, the film Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), at Cine Maior. In short, the action, adventure, comedy and science fiction film is directed by Jon Watts, and produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

The executive producer is Jon Peters, while the screenplay is by Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, based on Spider-Man, by Stan Lee, and Steve Dikto. The film airs right after the Record Kids program – Everybody Hates Chris.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Synopsis

Peter Parker is on a two-week trip to Europe with his high school friends when he is surprised by Nick Fury’s visit. Summoned for yet another heroic mission, he must face various villains that appear in iconic cities on the continent, such as London, Paris and Venice, as well as the appearance of the enigmatic Mysterio.

Cast

The cast includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Zendaya as Michelle “MJ” Jones. Cobie Smulders is Maria Hill, Jon Favreau is Happy Hogan, JB Smoove is Julius Dell, and Jacob Batalon is Ned Leeds.

Meanwhile, Martin Starr is Roger Harrington, Marisa Tomei is May Parker, and Jake Gyllenhaal is Quentin Beck / Mysterio. Angourie Rice is Betty, Tony Revolori is Flash Thompson, JB Smoove is Mr. Bell.

Finally, Numan Acar is Dimitri, Martin Starr is M. Harrington, Remy Hii is Brad Davis, Michael Mando is Mac Gargan. Hemky Madera is Mr. Delmar, Davina Sitaram is London Tourist, Anthony Molinari is Mob Guy, JK Simmons is J. Jonah Jameson, and Ben Mendelsohn is Talos.

Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer



Box office

The film had a cost of $160 million while the revenue reached $1,131,927,996 billion.

Critical reception of Spider-Man: Far From Home

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a 90% approval rating based on 456 reviews. According to the critical consensus, “An unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far From Home sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.”

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the movie, know that it is available on Netflix. In addition, you can rent the title on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

