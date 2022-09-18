Corinthians faces Internacional in the first leg of the Brazilian Women’s decision; know everything

This Sunday, Corinthians faces Internacional in the first leg of the Brazilian Women’s Championship final. The match takes place at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre. The ball rolls from 11 am.

The alvinegro club seeks to win the fourth title of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. Corinthians lifted the trophy in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Timão reached the final of the competition after eliminating Palmeiras in the semi-final of the competition.

The duel must have a crowded Beira-Rio. On Saturday afternoon, Internacional announced that the 40,000 tickets available for the match were sold out. The gaucho club opened a lot with another five thousand entries.

separated all the details of the match so that you, the fan, know everything. Check it out below!

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias must have maximum strength available for the first game of the final against Internacional. The coach should repeat the lineup that beat Palmeiras 4-0 in the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship.

Corinthians, then, must enter the field with: Lelê, Diany, Andressa, Tarciane and Yasmin; Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Morais and Jaqueline; Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Jennifer.

Arbitration

The referee chosen by CBF to referee the duel between Corinthians and Internacional was Deborah Cecilia Cruz Correa. She will be assisted by Brigida Cirilo Ferreira and Bárbara Roberta da Costa Loiola. Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda will be responsible for VAR.

Streaming

Fans who want to follow this morning’s match will have multiple broadcast options. On open TV, the duel will be shown by Band, and on closed TV, by SporTV. In addition, it is possible to watch the game over the internet, on the ElevenSports streaming platform – just click here to access the game.

Finally, it is still possible to follow the decision in real time and the narration of the My Helm on Youtube. Both the play by play and the live start an hour before the ball rolls, at 10 am, and let the fans know about everything that happens in Beira-Rio.

Check out the upcoming matches of the women’s Corinthians

Upcoming games of the women’s Corinthians Date Confrontation Competition 18 Sep,

Sun, 11:00 am Internacional x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV, Band and Elevensports Brazilian Female 21 Sep,

Wed, 3:00 pm Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female 24 Sep,

Sat, 2 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: SporTV, Band and Elevensports Brazilian Female 27 Sep,

Tue, 19:00 Corinthians vs Sao Jose

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 03 Nov,

Thu, 3:00 pm Youth Reality vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Eleven, TNT Sports and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 17 Nov,

Thu, 7:30 pm Corinthians x Santos

Broadcast: Centauro and Paulistão Play Paulista Female 20 Nov,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and SporTV Paulista Female 23 Nov,

Wed, 19:00 Corinthians vs Taubate

Broadcast: TNT Sports, Paulistão Play and Youtube Paulista Female

