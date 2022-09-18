Corinthians finalizes preparation for a duel with América-MG; see probable lineup

Corinthians is ready to take the field once again in this Brazilian Championship. This Saturday morning, Timão ended the preparation for the duel against América-MG, which takes place this Sunday, at 6 pm (Brasilia time), for the 27th round of the competition.

After winning over Fluminense last Thursday, 3-0, and qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil, the tendency is for coach Vítor Pereira to spare some holders for the confrontation against Coelho, such as Fagner, Fábio Santos, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mosquito.

The Portuguese has no players suspended for the match, but Maycon and Júnior Moraes, both in a transitional stage with the medical department, and Paulinho, who is not expected to play again this season due to knee surgery, are certain casualties.

In this way, the Timão should face América-MG with: Cassius; Fagner (Rafael Ramos), Gil (Bruno Méndez), Balbuena, Lucas Piton; Fausto, Du Queiroz, Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

In training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the athletes started their activities at the gym, and then went to the field to work with the ball. On the pitches, the coaching staff proposed a ball possession activity on a reduced field, in addition to tactical training and set pieces.

Two athletes from the basic categories completed the training among the professionals: goalkeeper Wesley and right-back Léo Maná. The young side had already been training frequently with the team.

Right after training, Timão continued on his way to Belo Horizonte, where this Sunday’s match will take place.

Coming from two consecutive draws in the Brasileirão, Corinthians seeks to win again in the competition. The alvinegro team occupies the fifth position of the tournament, with 44 points, but seeks to get closer to the leader Palmeiras, 10 points ahead of the arch-rivals.

