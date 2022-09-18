CRB X Cruzeiro – Supersports

36

1 time Raul Prata arrives only on Luvannor’s leg and the foul is marked in midfield.

35

1 time Bruno Rodrigues strikes Raul Prata, crosses too tight and the ball goes straight out.

34

1 time Stenio goes for Guilherme Romo on the right wing and is fouled.

33

1 time RAFAEL CABRAL!!! Raul Prata doesn’t give up, cross from the right and Anselmo Ramon kills him in the chest with style, he doesn’t let the ball drip and kicks in the right corner for a beautiful defense of the goalkeeper!!!

32

1 time Marquinhos Cipriano receives a long ball on the left wing and is caught offside.

31

1 time Marquinhos Cipriano receives on the left wing and crosses very hard straight out. Goal shooting.

30

1 time One more finish! Paulinho Moccelin receives at the entrance of the area and shoots a low shot for Rafael Cabral’s defense.

29

1 time Lincoln receives in the middle, tries to turn on Claudinei and is disarmed by the steering wheel.

28

1 time Foul charged at the entrance of the Cruzeiro area and Raul Prata kicks over the goal.

27

1 time Luvannor kicks hard from the midfielder and she goes over the goal.

26

1 time Cipriano crosses from the left, Stenio dominates and when it’s time to kick, he slides!!!

25

1 time A corner is taken in the area of ​​the CRB on the right and Oliveira heads it wide. Goal shooting.

24

1 time GET OUT!!! Anselmo Ramon drops the bomb, takes it too low and it goes up too much!!!

23

1 time Vincius Arajo, referee of the game, listens to the VAR and is not called in the booth. Penalty confirmed!

22

1 time Cruzeiro’s players surround the referee to ask for Anselmo Ramon’s foul on Geovane at the origin of the play.

21

1 time PNALTY!!! Anselmo Ramon goes down the middle, opens in Moccelin who dribbles Machado inside the area and the steering wheel is missed!

20

1 time Marquinhos Cipriano crosses low from the left, Luvannor anticipates the defense and scores first out.

19

1 time Geovane sends the ball in the area and Raul Prata in the safety ball props back. Corner kick.

18

1 time Series B in progress: Sampaio Correa 1×1 Cricima. Thiago Alagoano.

17

1 time CRB goes up, Romo kicks and the ball deflects in the back. Corner kick.

16

1 time Stenio unarmed, fouls Romo and receives the yellow card.

15

1 time Geovane has the ball dominated from the right wing and kicks cross out.

14

1 time Cruzeiro regains possession of the ball and exchanges passes in midfield.

13

1 time Marquinhos Cipriano takes a tight corner and Lincoln heads it out without danger.

12

1 time Anselmo Ramon receives the ball on Lucas Oliveira’s back and is caught offside.

11

1 time UUUHHH!!! Bruno Rodrigues makes an individual move from the left, plays for whoever comes from behind and Marquinhos Cipriano kicks with great danger to the left of the goal.

10

1 time Emerson Negueba pedals to the defense on the back line, plays for Anselmo Ramon and Luvannor gets ahead to make the cut.

9

1 time Rafael Cabral leaves the goal to make the cut, the ball is in the feet of Emerson Negueba who tries to dribble the goalkeeper, falls simulating the foul and ends up receiving the yellow card.

8

1 time Romo sideswipes straight into the area and Brock heads away.

7

1 time Serie A in progress: Botafogo 1×0 Coritiba. cost

6

1 time Bruno Fernandes crosses from the left, Stenio stretches out, but he doesn’t reach for a header.

5

1 time Luvannor exchanges passes with Lincoln at the entrance of the area and Juninho Valora makes the cut.

4

1 time Cruzeiro exchanges passes in his defense field.

3

1 time Guilherme Romo goes with his elbow on Geovane in a high ball dispute and receives the yellow 1 of the match.

two

1 time Machado takes a corner from the left and Diogo Silva sends him away with a punch.

1

1 time Stenio receives from Lincoln on the right wing, crosses on the second stick and Emerson heads away.

0

1 time Ball rolling on King Pel!

0

1 time Nice night in Macei. Thermometers read 25 degrees.

0

1 time CRB comes to the field with white shirts, red shorts and white socks. The Cruzeiro appears all in blue.

0

1 time Players enter the field, along with the referee quartet, and all are profiled for the national anthem.

0

1 time Cruzeiro doesn’t have to fight in Srie B. If it wins away from home, the team is 20 points ahead of Londrina, in fifth place, with 24 points to be disputed.

0

1 time Even in tenth, CRB believes in access to Serie A for next year. If the leader wins today, the team is five points behind Vasco, in fourth place.

0

1 time Cruzeiro comes to the game with some changes. Z Ivaldo, Bidu, Jaj and Edu stayed in Belo Horizonte, looking forward to the game of the next round against Vasco.

0

1 time CRB comes with two changes from the team from the last round. Wellington Carvalho returns to central defense and Bruninho replaces the suspended Rafael Longuine.

0

1 time In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other in Belo Horizonte with Cruzeiro winning 2-0, with goals from Edu and Rafael Silva.

0

1 time Serie B leader Cruzeiro has 62 points. In the last round, the team beat Operrio no Mineiro 1-0.

0

1 time With 40 points added, CRB is tenth in the table. In the last round, the team drew in the Alagoas classic with CSA by 1 to 1.