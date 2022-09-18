Cruzeiro performances: Bruno Rodrigues and rookie dictate attack rhythm in victory against CRB | cruise

Marquinhos Cipriano

He made a good debut for Cruzeiro. Despite not playing for four months, he showed good physical condition with arrivals to the back line and a finish that almost resulted in a goal. In the times he sinned in the recomposition, he relied on a good defensive system to cover. It showed on the field that it can be used more often. Note: 7

stenio

Used as a starter, the baseman did not have a good first half. He delivered intensity, but left something to be desired in quality, even missing a chance inside the area. In the second stage, he turned the key and scored the goal that opened the scoring. He started to have more confidence after the goal and managed to give dynamism to the creative sector. Grade: 7.5

Rafael Cabral

Cruzeiro has the best defense in Serie B and largely due to the safe performances of their goalkeeper. In Maceió, the film was repeated. When CRB arrived on the attack and hit the goal, the celestial archer responded and defended balls without giving a chance for rebounds. He also assists with his feet in getting the ball out. Grade: 8.0

Rafael Cabral: 8.0

Geovane Jesus: 6

Lucas Oliveira: 6

Edward Brock: 6

Marquinhos Cipriano: 7

(Kaiki: unmarked)

Neto Moura: 6

Filipe Machado: 6

Bruno Rodrigues: 9

Stenium: 7.5

(Leo Pais: 5.5)

Luvannor: 6

Lincoln: 6

(Daniel Jr: 5.5)

