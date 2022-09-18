Cuca surprises and indicates departure from Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG went to Ressacada to face Avaí, in a match valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship. However, they were defeated by 1-0. After the confrontation, the fans once again criticized the cast and the work of Cuca.

The return of the iconic coach has not been enough to make Atlético-MG play good football again. In view of this fact, Cuca said he may not continue at the club in 2023, especially if Galo becomes SAF.

“Atletico are close to becoming the SAF. They may not even want me for 2023 with the bad numbers as they are. The numbers are horrible, in fact. I’m not going to keep these bad numbers here. I’m going to move the candy and do that turn, they can charge me”, said the technician at a press conference.

charge to the cast

In the interview, Cuca made it clear that the cast has been held accountable for the bad results. However, he said he will not publicize these internal discussions.

“At one point the fans can relax, because the guys are being harshly demanded by me, by Rodrigo. They are internal charges, no one will expose it. We lost together. Palmeiras, to get a direct spot to Libertadores”, concluded Cuca.