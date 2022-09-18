Death of woman arrested for not wearing a veil sparks popular anger in Iran | World

“Dear Mahsa, your name will become a symbol”, headlines the front page of the business newspaper “Asia” this Sunday (18), in unison with much of the Iranian press, shocked by the death of a young woman arrested by the moral police. from Iran for not wearing the Islamic headscarf in public.

The police unit, responsible for enforcing the mandatory Muslim headscarf in the country, has been criticized several times in recent months for its violent interventions against women suspected of violating the dress code in force in the country since the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Mahsa Amini, 22, a native of Kurdistan in northwestern Iran, was visiting the capital with her family when she was arrested on Tuesday by police, which enforce strict dress rules for women.

Days later, she was hospitalized in Tehran, where she spent three days in a coma and died in hospital, where a crowd had already gathered to protest the case.

Tehran police said there was “no physical contact” between the officers and the young woman. Iranian President Ebrahim Raissi has called for an investigation. “The nation has expressed its condolences at the sad death of Mahsa,” wrote the ultra-conservative newspaper Javan.

In Saghez, her hometown where she was buried on Saturday, residents threw stones at the governor’s office and shouted hostile slogans. This Sunday (18), almost all the capital’s press dedicated their first pages and entire pages to the tragedy.

“The public is outraged and angry at what happened to Mahsa Amini,” noted the reformist newspaper Etemad, noting that the nation has seen “repeated violence by the morality police”. The moderate newspaper Jomhouri Eslami warned of the “social fracture” caused by the “violent behavior” of the police.

The Iranian government daily accused reformers of “exploiting the emotions of the people by using an unfortunate incident to turn the nation against the government and the president”.

The ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan noted that “the volume of rumors and lies raised after Mahsa’s death has increased considerably”. “However, the release of footage of the incident by the police has confused opportunists who wanted to use the incident,” the paper said.

The vehicle refers to a short surveillance video broadcast on official television showing a woman presented as Mahsa collapsing at the police station after an argument with a female police officer.

Over a million tweets

Many filmmakers, artists, sports personalities, politicians and religious figures have expressed their anger on social media.

Former president and reformist leader Mohammad Khatami called on authorities to “put an end to actions against law, logic and Sharia” and “bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice”.

Grand Ayatollah Assadollah Bayat Zanjani denounced as “illegitimate” and “illegal” all the “behaviours and events” that led to “this unfortunate and regrettable incident”. “The Koran clearly prevents the faithful from using force to impose what they consider to be religious and moral values,” he said.

Film director Asghar Farhadi, winner of two Oscars for best foreign film, noted that “Mahsa is more alive today than we are” because “we are asleep, without reaction to this endless cruelty, we are complicit in this crime”.

“If they are Muslims, may God make me an infidel,” said Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun.

“Our daughters’ hair is covered with a shroud,” several national football team players wrote in a joint Instagram story.