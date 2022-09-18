Director regrets Atlético-MG’s defeat, reinforces charges and defines fight for place in Libertadores: “Little” | athletic-mg

After Atlético-MG’s defeat by Avaí, 1-0, in Ressacada, this Saturday afternoon, the club’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, gave a press conference to explain the bad moment of Galo in the season. With 40 points, the team remains in seventh position and is fighting only for a spot in the Libertadores. The manager did not hesitate to recognize the season as underwhelming.

– Today was very hard. This game was really tough, the defeat was tough, I also think that if we had come out ahead it would be another story, but in football there is no if – said the director.

With very high investment, Cuca’s team was eliminated early in the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil this year. Leaving Atlético the Brazilian. However, there wasn’t enough performance to fight at the top of the table. With 11 rounds to go, Galo will have to settle for a fight for a direct spot in the Libertadores. Caetano recognizes that it is little for the club.

– It’s not much (the vacancy in Libertadores). It’s little for the investment, it’s little for the conditions we are given, it’s little for the fans we have, it’s little for what the squad, the coaching staff have already conquered… all of us.

– Our requirement will be up there, let’s follow the same way. Let’s pick up the pieces, starting on Monday in the re-presentation and project the game of Palmeiras. Maybe play a big game and try to make 11 finals. We’re not getting it, but we’ll have to do it from now on.

Is there no job acceptance at Cuca?

– We are the ones who are wrong who can’t win. This has to take the question of whether or not to accept Cuca from any discussion agenda. (…) Let it be very clear that the acceptance, admiration and trust in his work (Cuca) has always existed and she was from the most humble employee to the one who runs the club today.

– We’ve already had planning meetings, both with the board and with Cuca, designing the possibilities, the possible scenarios, right? You know very well that today we don’t have it very clear, if there will be investment, there will be no investment, which direction it will be. That’s what I mean, there’s going to be the right time for us to sit down and make the best decision. And it is a decision that he (Cuca) must participate. What the club understands for 23, 24, in short, he can also make his assessment and the best decision-making, is in this sense.

