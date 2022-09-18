Disney raises prices and prioritizes visitors who spend more in parks

If you are a Disney fan, I have good news and bad news. On the negative side, going to the company’s parks has never been so expensive. On the other hand, the number of visitors is lower than before the pandemic, which makes the experience better.

It is worth noting that the increase in prices is not only linked to the increase in the dollar against the real. Even Americans are complaining that Disney parks are becoming unaffordable even for dollar earners.

Yes, inflation has skyrocketed all over the world, including in the United States. But sales at the Parks, Experiences and Products division – which includes Disneyland, Walt Disney World and four resorts in Europe and Asia and has historically been Disney’s most profitable segment – hit a record $7.4 billion in the last quarter. . A 70% increase from a year earlier. The division posted profit of $2.2 billion for the period, up from $356 million a year ago.

The result is even more surprising considering that visitor numbers at Disney attractions remain below pre-pandemic levels. To achieve the magic of decreasing the number of customers and increasing the profit, the trick was to drastically increase prices and start charging for services and features that were previously free.

And Disney has no plans to change strategy. “Our ticket prices and the restrictions we place on how often people can come and when they come are a direct reflection of demand. When is too much? Demand will tell us when is too much,” said Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Chapek does not hide from anyone that the strategy is to have fewer visitors and take more money from Disney customers. The logic is the same as that of airlines, the greater the demand, the higher the prices charged. And they vary every day, including the tickets, which makes it difficult to plan the purchase of the trip

Genie’s Spell on Profits

One of the biggest complaints I heard from Brazilians who went to Disney recently was about Genie+. Launched in 2021, the smartphone app costs US$15 per person, per day (in addition to the admission price), and allows parkgoers to enter the rides without facing lines (the so-called standby, formed by those who have not paid for Genie+). ).

Thus, the queue becomes virtual and the wait drops drastically, greatly improving the experience in toys. The downside is that you have to buy Genie+ at midnight on the day you go to the park and the number of Genie+ users is limited. Afterwards, you can only schedule your first attraction at 7am. And only after going to your first attraction can you book the second one and so on.

I heard from several Brazilians that thanks to Genie+ they were able to go to more attractions than all previous visits. But there’s an important detail, to “cut” the queues at the most sought-after attractions, including Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy attractions, reservations now cost between $10 and $17 additional. If you don’t have Genie+ the wait at these popular attractions is even longer than in the past.

Drinks and food prices inside the parks have also skyrocketed. Making reservations at restaurants became easier, but the bill would cause Scrooge to collapse. Plus, treats that were free in the past are now paid, like airport-to-hotel transportation for Disney guests who purchased certain packages.

Disney’s “Cabin”

The parks’ dynamics have changed so much that a parallel industry is growing among the wealthier and less patient Brazilian tourists. An acquaintance who was recently at Disney paid $700 a day for a guide to take care of all the details at the parks.

By the logic of this friend, who was traveling with his wife and two children, when you already spend more than R$ 2,500 just on tickets in a single day, and another R$ 1,000 for lunch at a good Disney restaurant, suffering queuing for R$4000 makes no sense. Obviously, this is the ideal customer for Disney. The longer he is in the park and the fewer lines he faces, the more he will spend.

In a way, the Brazilian elite recreated the concept of a box at Disney. Those who can afford it hire experts at a premium to create “differentiated” experiences.

Who is not enjoying this are the Americans who assiduously attend the park. The crowd that bought annual passes and could visit all the parks is irate. Passes are increasingly limited and restrictive. When I went to the Disney store last week at Disney Springs, an employee politely explained to me that passes were much more limited and expensive than in the past.

When new annual pass sales resumed in September 2021 after a pandemic-related lull, prices increased while perks like PhotoPass and water park access were removed from the main tiers and reintroduced as $99 add-ons. Annual pass values ​​rose by 55% in 2021. The annual pass for non-Florida residents has risen to about $1,400 a year. Detail, passes sold out in 3 months and sales were suspended in November 2021.

Detail: The only annual pass available at the Disney store is the Pixie Dust, for US$ 399. But there’s a catch, as it doesn’t allow visits on weekends, holidays and school holidays, which makes it practically impossible for a family to attend. the park if you don’t want your children to miss school. The group’s resorts have also raised prices considerably.

Sought by the column, Disney did not comment.

Does profit compensate for lack of creativity?

Known as the man who cuts costs and raises prices, Chapek ran Disney’s parks and resorts division before taking over as CEO. The executive is hated by Disney fans and employees. A recurring criticism is that Chapek has cut costs so much at the parks that broken roller coasters will be his biggest heirloom. The company’s employees have such a cold relationship with Chapek that it would leave even the Frozen gang petrified. The executive determined, for example, that thousands of company employees would be relocated from California to Florida so Disney could save on taxes.

The result was skyrocketing property prices near Disney and tremendous dissatisfaction among employees, who, in addition to having difficulty finding new homes, did not like to move their families from liberal California to conservative Florida.

Chapek doesn’t have much to show for it other than profit growth. Disney stock has plummeted nearly 40% in the last 12 months. Under Chapek’s management, Disney films are losing relevance and no longer earn the same in theaters. Disney’s recently launched park in Shanghai, China, has been disappointing. It is struggling to attract visitors amid the Covid crisis in the country and suffers from opening hours restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities.

In the political field, under Chapek’s management, Disney became the target of attacks by politicians from both the right and the left. The company, historically seen as “left and more democratic”, tried to position itself more to the center. It was a disaster, it displeased both sides.

Chapek’s predecessor, liberal Bob Iger, struck some of the best deals in corporate history. Iger led the purchase of Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm and 20th Century Fox generating profits to infinity and beyond. Since Disney bought Pixar, the animation studio has made more than $11.5 billion at the box office alone. Marvel, purchased in 2009, has earned more than $26 billion. Star Wars also brought in millions and all the characters helped sell wares and attract more families to the parks.

Chapek also determined that he would lower the big salaries of the actors and even bought a public fight with Scarlett Johansson. The actress claimed that she would have been harmed by Disney and received less than what was agreed upon because her movie Black Widow was released directly on Disney+ and did not play in theaters. Scarlett sued Disney and the parties settled.

Disney+ takes a toll

Streaming, a big bet by Chapek’s management, despite robust subscriber growth, surpassing Netflix in the last quarter, loses its charm as the market goes through the biggest crisis in its history. Increased competition in the industry has slowed subscriber growth and increased costs.

By the way, streaming appears to be becoming a poison apple in Disney’s strategy. The losses are still huge and the company’s revenue per streaming subscriber is much lower compared to competitors.

The DTC (Direct to Consumer) division saw a 19% increase in revenue, but the loss increased to more than $1 billion in the last quarter, up from $293 million in the same period before. Higher programming, production, technology and marketing costs explain the result, although subscription revenue was higher thanks to price increases and subscriber growth.

Chapek told a conference this week that Disney should merge its streaming brands into a single platform. That is, Star, Hulu and ESPN may soon migrate to Disney+. In the case of Disney+, for that to happen, Disney will have to buy the 33% of Hulu that still belongs to Comcast, which should happen in 2024.

At the same event, asked about future price increases, although the company is preparing to implement its second major increase later this year, Chapek said he did not expect an increase in subscription cancellations, indicating that more increases could be on the way soon. . “It’s what the market will bear, which is a direct reflection of price/value, and I think we’re way below price relative to the value we provide. We owe it to our shareholders to try to make that recognized.”

It doesn’t take spider instinct to know that Chapek is in a dangerous position. Until a few months ago, the executive had his contract renewal as CEO questioned in the media and the rumors that he would leave only diminished after an open letter of support from the company’s board defending the CEO.

Disney’s Amazon Prime

To turn things around, Disney would be evaluating a membership program that would create a bundle of streaming, parks and products at lower prices, something similar to what Amazon does with Amazon Prime.

By the way, Disney executives are using Amazon Prime as inspiration, and some have internally dubbed the plan “Disney Prime.” The service would be a bet by Chapek to differentiate itself from its predecessor, Iger. After he took over Disney, Chapek reportedly fell out with Iger and the once-close executives broke up.

Discussions at Disney are in the early stages and it is not yet known how much the company will charge for the association and how long it would take to launch this program. According to the WSJ, which revealed the first-hand story, “By creating an associates program, Disney was betting that it could deliver more value to customers by getting them to spend more on the company’s products and services, while would provide Disney with a lot of information about your preferences.”

Disney already has a superfan program, the D23 Official Fan Club, which costs $99.99 to $129.99 a year. It gives access to exclusive events and products. But now the idea is to create a more comprehensive product.

As far as Chapek is concerned, Disneyland will be an increasingly distant dream for maids, while the “elite” will be warmly welcomed. The problem for Disney shareholders is whether the result of Chapek’s economic booklet is the same as that of Paulo Guedes, because at the end of the day, magic only really happens when everyone can have fun and democratically.