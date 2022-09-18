Don’t Type THESE Dangerous Words on WhatsApp: You Could Get Banned

The tool has recently updated some monitoring mechanisms to enhance the security of the messaging app and avoid the scams of criminals. By using some words in conversations, the user can now be banned! Know now which are the dangerous words that should be avoided in the conversations of the Whatsapp.

The intention of the measure is to help users identify attempted scams. In order not to be confused with bad intentions, the recommendation is to avoid using some terms in the application. Otherwise, you run the risk of being severely punished. See what you should start running away from in the next interactions.

Dangerous words in WhatsApp conversations

This tool has rules and conduct that must be followed by its users. We are talking about basic guidelines to ensure a smooth functioning of the platform and the best possible experience for people.

Anyone who fails to comply with these guidelines may face some sanctions. Among them is the possibility of being banned from WhatsApp, especially for using some words now considered dangerous. This is what already happens, for example, on Twitter. Many people – even famous people – are banned and have the profile suspended.

The application in question is more complete and will also have this feature. Users can be penalized and have their account suspended, so be careful! Even in a game between friends, name calling should be avoided. Persons who are unfairly penalized may file a complaint.

The problem is that the block temporary tool can cause various inconveniences.

Among the dangerous words you will find “pornography” and “sexual abuse“. Other expressions used in contexts of violence are also included in the list. The ideal is to follow all updates in the messaging application and avoid any problems due to the misuse of WhatsApp, since it is so essential in everyday life.

Remember that if you are banned, you can appeal and justify the situation. However, the process can take time and harm the use of the app until the situation is actually resolved. So don’t type anything dangerous.