Double-decker bus becomes itinerant hostel in the hands of traveling friends – 09/18/2022

The Dutch Eileen Helfferich, Saskia van Leeuwen and Jolisa van Leeuwen (@lakaravana) spent years traveling the world as backpackers and, on these journeys, they almost always stayed in hostels.

With the experience accumulated on the road, they had, at the end of 2019, an idea: to create a lively and cheap accommodation… but also mobile! In addition to accommodation, the means of transport provides the chance to wake up in a different place each day.

And the execution of the project was surprising: the itinerant hostel was mounted on a double-decker bus built in 1976 — and which, for years, had been used as public transport in England.

“We bought the bus on the internet for approximately 6,750 euros. The vehicle had been retired from its work in England and, at that time, was already in Holland”, says Jolisa.

“Afterwards, we spent a long time working to turn it into a hosting facility. We did almost everything ourselves, going through planning, design and construction, without having any experience in these areas. Some friends and YouTube videos helped us. license to be able to drive this type of vehicle”.

On board, the Dutch women set up a real home, with seven beds for guests, closets, a space with a dining table, a bathroom with a hot shower and a kitchen with a stove, sink and refrigerator, as well as an area for them to sleep.

With the project ready, it was time to start the engine and get out there.

hostel atmosphere

The first trip of the traveling hostel took place in September 2021, within the Netherlands itself. “With the vehicle, we had the chance to take foreign travelers to beautiful places in our own country”, says Jolisa. “It was a unique way to discover Holland.”

So far, they have already conducted several itineraries through Dutch territory and also through foreign countries, such as Norway, where they explored fjords and beaches in the Scandinavian country.

And there is no shortage of people interested in living the experience on board the bus.

We have already received about 100 guests in our mobile hostel. And the people who travel with us usually don’t know each other. Each one comes from a corner. And they all end up becoming friends during the trip. It’s a place for social interaction, like hostels are,” explains Jolisa.

through wild norway

The traveling hostel while traveling in Europe Image: Rein Zout

She also reports that the itineraries have different durations (they have already lasted 8 days) and that, during the routes, there are a series of activities to entertain guests.

“We usually park the buses in camping areas or wilder regions. And then we organize various tours, such as nature trails, bike rides and surfing and climbing sessions. In some itineraries, travelers can even take activity classes in nature, like surfing, with our partners. And at night, we cook and play guitar around campfires”.

Norway will be one of the next destinations to be visited by the bus. Initially, the journey is scheduled to last eight days and will include cycling and kayaking along the coast, as well as a visit to the Lysefjord fjord.

This trip, for example, costs 1,425 euros* per person and entitles you to meals, accommodation and tours.

The pick-up points for guests on the bus change according to the itinerary.

More information: www.lakaravana.nl

*Price subject to change.