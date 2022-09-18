Drew Barrymore Reveals Mom Forbidden Candy: ‘Marijuana is Okay’

Under the spotlight from a very young age, Drew Barrymore revealed that his childhood it wasn’t unusual just for being famous. Since the age of nine, her mother forbade her to eat sweets, but allowed her to drink alcohol and use drugs.

In conversation with the actor Rob Lowe On the Drew’s News podcast, the actress said that her childhood was complicated. When they got into a chat about children who are forbidden to eat sweets by his parents, Drew brought up the revelation.

“By the way, my mom wouldn’t let me eat candy, but [ir ao] Studio 54, [usar] marijuana and alcohol, okay, but don’t touch that candy.” Studio 54 was an old New York nightclub, regularly frequented by Drew Barrymore from a very young age.

Drew said that started drinking at nine years old, smoke weed at ten and snort cocaine when she was just 12. At 13, the actress had already gone through a rehabilitation process, which she returned to at 14 after a suicide attempt. The actress’ life only changed after she won the emancipation process and took the reins of her choices at age 15.

Currently, Drew Barrymore is the mother of two girls, aged 8 and 9 respectively, and confessed that intends to open the game about his past so that they do not repeat their deeds. “You don’t want them to find out before you talk to them about it,” she reported.

The actress’ goal is not to be remembered for the personal problems she faced throughout her life and career. “None of us are like, ‘One day this will all be remembered.’ I was just living my life and trying to figure out who I was,” she finished.