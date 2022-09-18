Dudu can match Emerson Leão’s historic mark at Palmeiras | palm trees

Dudu is about to reach the mark of another important idol in the history of Palmeiras. If he wins the classic against Santos, this Sunday, the striker becomes the player with the most victories wearing the shirt of Verdão in games for the Brazilian Championship, alongside the former goalkeeper.

Emerson Leão has 112 victories playing for Palmeiras in matches valid for the national competition. Dudu, with 111, recently surpassed Ademir da Guia in the ranking.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

This Sunday’s match will also bring Dudu closer to another brand: the player with the most matches wearing the Palmeiras shirt in the history of the Brazilian Championship.

1 of 2 Dudu training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Dudu training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

With 201 games, Dudu will be just one behind Marcos, third in the ranking, if he takes the field against Santos. The record also belongs to Emerson Leão, who wore the Palmeiras shirt 232 times in the Brazilian Championship. The second place goes to Ademir da Guia, with 216 games.

At 30 years old, Dudu has important numbers wearing the Palmeiras shirt. Since 2015 at the club, with a loan to Al-Duhail between 2020 and 2021, there have been 389 games and nine titles: Copa do Brasil (2015); Florida Cup (2020); Brasileirão (2016 and 2018); Libertadores (2020 and 2021); Paulistão (2020 and 2022); Copa Sudamericana (2022).

The striker is Verdão’s top scorer this century, with 82 goals. In all history, he is the 18th with the most games with the club’s shirt.

See the top five players with the most wins palm trees in Brasileirão:

Emerson Lion: 112 Dudu: 111 Ademir da Guia: 109 Dudu (Olegário Oliveira): 100 Eurico: 91

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Check out the interview with Dudu, Palmeiras striker

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧