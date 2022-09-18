Duel on the edge of the field: Dorival and Diniz have a separate dispute in Flamengo x Fluminense | statistical spy

Flamengo and Fluminense face each other this Sunday (18), at 4 pm, at Maracanã, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2022. The confrontation puts two coaches who are in the spotlight of Brazilian football face to face: Dorival Junior and Fernando Diniz. Can you tell who is better? O Statistical Spy did a poll to show the numbers of the two commanders for the season.

After good work in Ceará, Dorival Júnior arrived at Flamengo in June. In 28 matches, the coach has a 76.19% success rate ahead of Rubro-Negro. Diniz, on the other hand, has a slightly lower performance in his 32 games for the Fluminense: 64.58%. (See full comparison between trainers below):

Comparison between the numbers of Dorival Júnior and Fernando Diniz Dorival Junior Fernando Diniz Games 28 32 wins 20 18 draws 4 8 defeats 4 6 goals scored 56 61 goals conceded 17 36 Average goals scored 2.0 / game 1.91/ game Average goals conceded 0.61 / game 1.13 / game take advantage 76.19% 64.58%

Dorival Júnior arrived at Rubro-Negro surrounded by suspicion. After passing through Athletico-PR in 2020, the coach was without a club for more than a year, when he was hired by Ceará in March this year. The good work at Vozão caught the attention of the red-black leaders, who had just fired the Portuguese Paulo Sousa. Therefore, in June, Dorival arrived at Flamengo to live one of the best moments of his career.

With the victory over São Paulo last Wednesday for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo reached the mark of 19 games without losing, with 15 wins and four draws, equaling Zé Ricardo’s feat in 2016/2017. Since 2015, the team’s biggest unbeaten record was with Jorge Jesus, in 2019, who went 25 matches without being beaten.

Dorival’s great work took Flamengo to the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América. In addition, Rubro-Negro is still alive in the dispute for the title of the Brazilian Championship, with nine points behind leader Palmeiras.

1 of 2 Dorival Júnior in Flamengo x Vélez — Photo: André Durão / ge Dorival Júnior in Flamengo x Vélez — Photo: André Durão / ge

Successor to Abel Braga, who handed over the post shortly after the Carioca title, Fernando Diniz arrived at Flu in April. After lackluster stints at Vasco and Santos, the coach also took over the Tricolor with a lot of suspicion. However, the good performance in front of the team made Diniz quickly fall into the favor of the crowd.

With Diniz, the Flu reached the mark of 13 games without losing. The performance took the team to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Tricolor also remains firm at the top of the Brasileirão table.

2 of 2 Fernando Diniz before Athletico-PR x Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense Fernando Diniz before Athletico-PR x Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense