Everton Ribeiro complains about refereeing in Flamengo x Fluminense: “It got in the way a lot” | Flamengo

Fluminense beat Flamengo 2-1, at Maracanã, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The classic was busy and marked by the refereeing of Raphael Claus, who was the target of complaints from Everton Ribeiro.

Best moments of Flamengo 1 x 2 Fluminense for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship

Upon leaving the pitch, the red-black captain criticized the refereeing who scored a penalty for Fluminense and, in all, expelled five players. David Braz received a red card on the bench at the beginning of the first half, while a bid at the end of the second half resulted in the expulsion of: Marinho, Manoel, Everton Cebolinha and Caio Paulista.

1 of 2 Flamengo vs Fluminense: Caio Paulista and Everton Ribeiro — Photo: André Durão Flamengo vs Fluminense: Caio Paulista and Everton Ribeiro — Photo: André Durão

– I would like to record that the refereeing was not on the best day, it disturbed the game a lot, it punctured the whole game. We really had a lot of chances and we didn’t. There was a lack of whim to draw and then to turn -, said Everton Ribeiro before adding:

– We were better than them in the first half and they scored. In the second half the same thing. People are on the rise. We played a very intense game, but we cannot be satisfied. We have great things ahead of us – concluded the captain.

Everton Ribeiro believes that refereeing influenced the result: “It disturbed the game”

With the result, Flamengo lost their 19-game unbeaten streak. The last defeat had been on July 10, against Corinthians. Rubro-Negra remains with 45 points, while Fluminense reached 48.

“Stolen, national institutions functioning normally”, says Arthur | The Voice of the Crowd

Now, Flamengo will have ten days free for training on account of Data-Fifa. Rubro-Negro returns to the field only on the 28th, against Fortaleza, at 19h, at Arena Castelão.

+ Read more Flamengo news

See the full play that generated four expulsions in Fla x Flu

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧