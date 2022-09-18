Express | Woody Allen will retire

Woody Allen gave an interview to the Spanish newspaper “La Vanguardia”, in which he revealed that, after the premiere of his next film, he should leave his career as a director.

The 86-year-old American now plans to focus on writing. “In principle, my idea is to stop making films and concentrate on writing. I wanted to write a novel,” he said.

As for his next (and possibly final) movie, “Wasp 22,” Woody Allen says it will look like “Matchpoint,” the 2005 film with Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, describing it as “exciting, dramatic, and also sinister.” ”.

In the wake of allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter, Dylan Farrow, Woody Allen saw the distribution of his films cut back in the United States.

In the summer, the filmmaker gave an interview to Alec Baldwin, in which he had already said that he would probably do “at least one more movie. It doesn’t excite me so much anymore. When I made a film, it was shown all over the country. Now it stays four or six weeks in a movie theater and goes to streaming. Is not the same thing. I don’t have so much fun. I liked the feeling of knowing that 500 people were going to make my movie at the same time,” he argued.

“Wasp 22,” Woody Allen’s 50th film, will begin filming next fall in Paris, France.