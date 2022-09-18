Fábio Mota is elected president of Vitória for the triennium 2023 to 2025 | victory

Fábio Mota was elected, this Saturday, president of Vitória for the triennium that begins in 2023. Current occupant of the position, the leader received most of the votes in the election held this Saturday, in Barradão. Djalma Nunes Abreu is the vice-president of the ticket, named Reconstruindo o Vitória.

– We didn’t promise, we did. And the result is there.

That’s how Fábio Mota celebrated the results of the polls tonight. Satisfied, the manager listed achievements that he accumulated in the 10 months he was in charge of the club.

– We took over the club in the worst phase of its history. We managed, in these 10 months, to balance the financial issue, the fiscal issue. We split the debts, we look for sponsors. New money came in, we managed to pay off salaries. Today Vitória is up to date with the salaries of employees, suppliers. The fans understood, saw it – he said.

The new president of Vitória highlighted the happiness for the expressive triumph and thanked the red-black fans.

– Feeling very happy. I do not have anything to say. Thrilled Very big recognition. Everyone said there was going to be a second round, I didn’t expect a victory of this size, of this magnitude. I just have to thank the fans, our supporter, who recognized our work for 10 months and gave a vote of confidence to stay for another three years starting in January.

Calculation | Management Board Plate Candidate total votes percentage Rebuilding the Victory Fábio Mota 821 66.4% Popular Victory Front José Guerra 200 16.2% New Victory Movement Victor Mendes 153 12.3% Victory for All Angelo Alves 63 5.1%

Fábio Mota currently occupies the highest position in the management of the club. He assumed the presidency on an interim basis in October last year and took office in May of this year, after the dismissal of Paulo Carneiro. Before, he was elected president of the Deliberative Council on a ticket alongside PC.

The new president of Vitória is a lawyer, historian and rancher with a postgraduate degree in civil proceedings. Fábio Mota is also active in political life. He held the Municipal Department of Culture and Tourism of Salvador, Urbanism and Transport (2014); and Municipal Mobility of Salvador (2015 to 2020).

Nilton Almeida is the new president of the Deliberative Council of Vitória. The Vitória Colossal ticket, which has Luciano de Oliveira as its vice-president, received most of the votes from the red-black supporters who participated in this Saturday’s elections. The term will begin in January and will run until the end of 2025.

Earlier, the votes for the Supervisory Board were counted. Raimundo Viana, president of the Semper Vitória ticket, won the race.

Calculation | deliberative Council Plate total votes percentage number of chairs colossal victory 604 49.3% 74 Popular Victory Front 433 35.3% 53 New Victory Movement 188 15.4% 23

In conversation with journalists, Nilton Almeida celebrated the victory and asked for the union of the club’s political groups.

– We have the convenience of starting work early. As I am already in the presidency, everything that was planned for 2023 starts on Monday. We are going to set up several committees to help the Management Council, planning committees, SAF study, football… What I’m always preaching: we have to work together, end this season, in Vitória, of a group that comes in wanting to fight with the previous. Let’s work together to strengthen Vitória. That’s the goal. Tomorrow, God willing, we will beat Figueirense. We are paving a new path. This is very important. The fans, the partners, are in a new mood – said Almeida.

“If it depends on us, the Deliberative Council, we will be the sounding board for the wishes of the members and the fans”, he added.

This Saturday’s vote, which ended at 7 pm, also defines the names of the Board of Directors. The votes, on paper ballots, are being counted tonight, in Barradão.

Raimundo Viana on the Fiscal Council

The ticket Semper Vitória, headed by the former president of the club Raimundo Viana, won the election for the Fiscal Council of Vitória, held this Saturday. The ticket has Bruno Torres as vice president and is elected for the 2023-2025 triennium.

Visibly moved, Viana talked to journalists at the location of the investigation.

“Fulfill a mission that God gave me back there to always fight with all my strength for the benefit of my club”, said Viana, moved.

Calculation | Fiscal Council Plate total votes percentage number of chairs always win 697 58.6% 5 Popular Victory Front 326 26.6% two God forbid not to be Victory 204 16.6% two

There are two vacancies for the Board of Directors (president and vice president), in addition to 150 for the Deliberative Councils and nine for the Fiscal Council.

Despite the election in September, the new president of the club will only take office in the second half of December 2022, when Fábio Mota’s term ends. The manager took office after Paulo Carneiro was removed from the presidency in May this year.

See the slates that were in contention

