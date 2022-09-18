Fast and Furious 10 | Behind the scenes, Brie Larson reveals her character’s name

Disclosure

Brie Larson revealed this Saturday (17) on her social networks what her character’s name will be in fast and furious 10. The tenth feature in the franchise began production in April of this year.

In addition to Larson’s addition, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Alan Ritchson (Reacher) and Rita Moreno (Love sublime love). The new film is scheduled for release in May of next year.

“Tess, name revealed” The actress posted on her Twitter.

It is worth remembering that Dwayne Johnson, who was in Fast and Furious 8, will not return for the tenth film in the franchise, the actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

More details about the franchise feature

The ninth film in the Fast & Furious series, and the second in the new trilogy (Fast 8, 9 and 10), which no longer counts on the presence of Paul Walker, who died in 2013. The film continues the electrifying races of the team of friends led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Fast and Furious 10 will be directed by Louis Letterrier (Master Trick, Explosive Charge) and will be replacing the director Justin Linwho left the direction after constant changes in the script, in addition to a big disagreement with the actor Vin Diesel.

fast and furious 10 debuts in May 2023.