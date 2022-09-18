Films that Globo will air over the weekend (16/09 to 18/09) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is unmissable, bringing together titles like Almighty – with Jim Carrey – and Ricki and the Flash, starring Meryl Streep.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the bets on the lineup are Almighty – with Jim Carrey – and Ricki and the Flash, starring Meryl Streep. As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 16th and 18th of Septemberas well as the productions that will rock the radio station’s late nights.

It is worth remembering that, especially this weekend, Domingo Maior was replaced by a compilation of the best moments of Rock in Rio 2022.

SATURDAY SESSION – ALMIGHTY (17/09 TO 14:10)

Bruce Nolan (Carrey) is a journalist who has a good TV job and a beautiful girlfriend, Grace (Jennifer Aniston). In a fit of rage, he starts cursing God and questioning his “methods”. Faced with this, the Creator himself (Morgan Freeman) decides to descend from above as an ordinary man and gives him command of the Earth for a day. That’s when Bruce realizes how difficult it is to be in God’s position and take care of everything that happens on the planet.

SUPERCINE – RICKI AND THE FLASH – BACK HOME (17/09 TO 00:50)

Streep plays Ricki Rendazzo, a rock singer who, after leaving her family to dedicate herself to the band The Flash, finds herself broke and estranged from her children. Everything gets even more complicated when she learns that her daughter Julie (Mamie Gummer) has been abandoned by her husband and has sunk into depression. Ricki resolves to help her, seeing a chance to reconnect with those who really matter.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – THE HUNTER AND THE ICE QUEEN (18/09 TO 12:30)

In The Huntsman and the Ice Queen, Freya (Emily Blunt) is the good sister of the all-powerful Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron). After going through trauma, however, she awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. Away from her sister, she builds her own kingdom and recruits children to compose her army, forcing them to swear obedience and abdicate any form of love.

Two of the most gifted little ones for combat grow up and fall in love. They are: the hunter Eric (Chris Hemsworth) and Sarah (Jessica Chastain). When the Ice Queen realizes that she has been “betrayed”, she decides to separate the two. At the same time, the powerful magic mirror is reported missing. Now, Eric will do everything to prevent the object from falling into Freya’s hands.

CINEMAÇO – EXPLOSIVE DIRECTION (9/18 AT 2:10 am)

In Explosive Driving, when Karl (Wotan Wilke Möhring) receives a call from a stranger, he discovers that the car he is driving, with his children in the back seat, has a bomb. The voice on the phone then warns him that if he leaves the vehicle, his life will come to an end, as will that of his heirs.

