Find out which movie Globo is showing this Sunday at Maximum Temperature

Advertising Could not load ad

This Sunday (18), at 12:30, at Maximum temperatureTV Globo shows the film The Huntsman and the Ice Queen.

Datasheet:

The Huntsman and the Ice Queen

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Original title: The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2016

Director: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

Cast: Charlize Theron, Nick Frost, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Ronalth Abreu, Chris Hemsworth, Sam Claflin, Rob Brydon, Fred Tatasciore

Class: Action

Synopsis:

Freya is the good sister of the all-powerful Queen Ravenna. After going through trauma, however, she awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. Away from her sister, she builds her own kingdom – she becomes the Ice Queen -, where she recruits children to compose her army, under two orders: swear obedience to her and that young people abdicate any form of love. Two of the most talented little combatants, Erik and Sara, grow up and fall in love. When Freya realizes that she has been “betrayed”, however, she separates the two. At the same time, the powerful magic mirror is reported missing. And it will be necessary to prevent the object from falling into the hands of the new queen.

Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV