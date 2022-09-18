“First Death”: actresses talk about LGBTQIAP+ representation and chemistry behind the scenes

“First Death” brings several lessons

In addition to LGBTQIAP+ representation, “First Death” can be a lesson in acceptance and empathy, on many levels. Over the course of Calliope and Juliette’s story, they realize that in the process of “defeating monsters” – as their parents claim they are doing – they themselves become monsters too.

“This is so real. It’s our society and what’s going on in the world. We as humans see monstrous acts all the time. That’s why this show is so revealing in so many ways. […] It’s about opening your eyes and saying, ‘This isn’t that far from our world,'” says Sarah.

Imani recalls connection behind the scenes

The chemistry of the characters is clear from the first meeting, and to build on that, the actresses also had to connect behind the camera. The result was better than expected, as Imani and Sarah became great friends behind the scenes, as Cal’s interpreter recalls.

“We would spend time in silence or just talking about anything, almost as if we weren’t on set. My favorite moments were when, out of nowhere, I would ask, ‘How are you?’ […] There were these random checks, to make sure we were okay”, said Imani. Cute! Who already ships this friendship?

The 8 episodes of “First Death” are now available on Netflix!