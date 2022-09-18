First edition of TVCine FEST will take place on the 24th and 25th at Cinemas NOS

You US cinemas receive, exclusively, the first edition of the TVCine FEST, the new TVCine Channels festival, on the weekend of September 24th and 25th. The initiative takes place in several NOS cinemas in the country and promises to bring the most acclaimed television premieres to the big screen.

In a partnership between NOS Cinemas and TVCine Channels, TVCine FEST travels through Lisbon, Porto, Aveiro, Viseu, Coimbra, Vila Real, Almada, Loulé and Funchal and gives first-hand access to exclusive news from TVCine Channels. From the premiere of new seasons of successful series such as ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, to great films that haven’t made it to national cinemas, this festival guarantees unmissable titles.

Almada Forum, Forum Coimbra, Colombo (Lisbon), Nosso Shopping (Vila Real), Forum Madeira (Funchal), Glicínias (Aveiro), Mar Shopping (Matosinhos), Mar Shopping Algarve (Loulé) and Palácio do Gelo (Viseu) are the NOS cinema complexes that host the TVCine FEST program on the 24th and 25th of September.

The opening session of TVCine Fest is scheduled for Friday, September 23, with the premiere of the Portuguese film ‘Submissão’, at Cinemas NOS Colombo. The second feature film by director Leonardo António arrives in cinemas on October 20th.

During the festival we will also be able to count on the premiere of films such as: ‘Bull’, ‘The Jesuit’, with a screenplay by Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver), ‘Help’, the drama starring Jodie Comer, ‘A Diary for Jordan’ , the new drama directed by Denzel Washington, ‘Studio 666’, a horror comedy by and with the Foo Fighters, ‘Mainstream’ by Gia Coppola with Andrew Garfield or ‘Shirley’, an award-winning Josephine Decker biopic with Elisabeth Moss in the lead role.

TVCine Fest with 5 euros daily tickets

A luxury program that also features the premiere of the first episode of the western series ‘Billy The Kid’, the screening of the new chapter of the cult saga ‘The Purge: Goodbye America’ and the long-awaited preview of the first episode of the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

With a symbolic price of €5, daily tickets for TVCine FEST are valid for all sessions and can be purchased on the App and on the Cinemas NOS website.

Have you left your like on our Facebook and Instagram page? Get all the information first hand. Also follow us on Google News, just select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.