Five Less Toxic Social Networks You Should Try | Social networks

Social media can be a very toxic environment. On Instagram, for example, it is common for influencers to promote an unattainable standard of living and beauty, which can generate self-esteem problems for many users. Twitter, on the other hand, is known for being the scene of cancellations and the spread of hate speech. There are, however, a number of other more “friendly” platforms that are little known. One of them is BeReal, a network that has been successful for only allowing one publication per day and not having filters. The objective is precisely to value real connections.

Social networks focused on specific topics can also be much less toxic than the more famous ones. Skoob, for example, is an application aimed at users who like to share their literary experiences and discover new content. Letterboxd has a similar proposal, but it is geared towards movies. With the mental health of users in mind, the TechTudo listed five less toxic social networks you should try. Check it out below.

BeReal is an application available for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones that seeks to encourage users to “be themselves”. Contrary to social networks that value the massive production of content and engagement, such as TikTok and Instagram, the app has no filters and allows only one post per day at predetermined times.

At a random time, BeReal sends a mass notification for users to take a picture and share with their friends what they are doing at that exact moment. The idea is that the post is made in up to two minutes, and BeReal records the front and rear cameras simultaneously. If the user tries to take several photographs before publishing, the app “snitches” on the fraud attempts.

Also, there is no feed. When the day’s notification is displayed, all previously posted images disappear, leaving only the user’s own photographs in the ‘Your Memories’ field — like Instagram Memories.

Despite being best known as a photo editor, VSCO Cam also works as a kind of social network. In the app, available for Android and iPhone, each user has their own feed, but interaction is not the focus of the app. This means that you can’t like and comment on other people’s photos or make your profile private. Among the features of VSCO is the “Spaces” tool, which allows you to create shared galleries on a specific theme, event or location.

The application has a free version, which limits interactions and editing possibilities. There is also the paid plan, which costs US$29.99 a year or US$7.99 a month (about R$154.72 and R$41.22, respectively) and offers an editor with more options for filters and advanced video editing tools. You can try the premium plan for free for seven days.

Another option focused on photographs is Pinterest, a social network available on the web and for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. Despite having some similarities with Instagram — it is possible to publish, like and comment on images and even sell items —, the social network works as a great moodboard and is best known for being a “collection” of inspiring content. In it, users can find references to fashion, decoration, lifestyle and many other topics.

Additionally, Pinterest has rules to lessen toxic activities, such as banning pornography and spreading hate. The social network moderates content to protect users, removing or limiting the reach of media that include some kind of stereotype or discriminatory attacks.

Skoob is a Brazilian social network aimed at readers. In it, users can create a virtual shelf with the works they are reading, have read or still want to read. In addition to apps for Android and iPhone (iOS), where you can even scan the book’s bar code to add it to your collection, there is a web version. The network has a feed where users publish their reading updates and opinions, being able to receive likes and responses from friends.

In addition, the application also provides discussion groups about some works and allows you to add and contact other users by message. To encourage reading, Skoob offers challenges, such as the number of books per year or reading sequence per day, but identifies and represses those who cheat only to count as “challenge won.”

For those who are passionate about cinema, Letterboxd is a great alternative. In this social network, it is possible to create lists to organize short and feature films already watched, make reviews and give grades. The platform, which is available in a web version and for Android and iPhone (iOS) mobile phones, also provides information about the catalog’s productions, such as cast, synopsis and reviews. It is worth mentioning that it is not possible to watch the movies directly in the app.

In addition to the free plan, Letterboxd offers Pro and Patron versions, for R$49.00 and R$129.00 per year, respectively. In the foreground, more functions and filters are released to customize lists, notification when movies enter specific streams and greater freedom to edit the profile. In addition to the benefits of the first plan, the second modality subscriber gets a background in profile, lists and reviews, has his name displayed in the app’s list of patrons and access to beta tools before the others.

