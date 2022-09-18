Flamengo announces contract renewal for midfielder João Gomes

It’s on paper. O Flamengo announced this Saturday the contract renewal of midfielder João Gomes until August 31, 2027. Absolute holder and one of the team’s highlights of the season, João Gomes will receive an important salary increase: from R$ 50 thousand to R$ 250 thousand per month. The amount was precisely the reason for the impasse in the club’s latest proposals.

Without explicitly mentioning the subject, the vice president of football at Flamengo, Marcos Braz, celebrated the end of the soap opera on social networks: “Where they invented having a problem, it is more than solved. We keep working”.

Where they invented having a problem is more than solved. We keep working. — MarcosBraz (@marcosbrazrio) September 16, 2022

Although the first proposals were rejected by João Gomes’ staff, Flamengo always treated the situation naturally. The club understood that it should give the salary increase to the midfielder, but it relied on the long contract to negotiate calmly. The previous bond ran until December 2025.

In his third season as a professional, João Gomes is experiencing the best moment in his career. Even with competition from Arturo Vidal, he kept the starting position and accumulated great performances. In 2022, the midfielder has played 52 games, with two goals and two assists.