Flamengo applies a historic 34-0 rout in the women’s soccer team from Rio de Janeiro and pays tribute to Vini Jr.

In the fourth round of Guanabara Cup of Carioca Championship women’s footballplayed this Saturday, the 17th, the Flamengo scored one of the biggest wins of all time in the sport: 34 to 0 over Rio São Paulo, in Gávea. The score, which keeps the red-blacks firm in the dispute for the leadership of the table against Pérolas Negras, was not configured as the most elastic in history, still losing to the 56 to 0, also of the carioca club, over Greminho in the State of 2019. The match featured something that could be called a “hat trick squared plus one”, as striker Sole Jaimes scored no less than ten goals.

Although impressive, the superiority was already expected by the difference in casts. In addition to Flamengo having one of the strongest teams in the competition, Rio São Paulo had already suffered other “overwhelming” defeats. In the first round, they took 11 to 0 to Pérolas, and in the second, they lost 9 to 0 to América. In addition to Jaimes, eleven other players scored goals in this Saturday’s rout: Pimenta (5), Cris (4), Duda (4), Leidiane (3), Stella (2), Monalisa, Jucinara, Kika Brandino, Gisseli, Duda Rodrigues and Rayanne.

The last author on the list of bookmarks took the opportunity to send a message of support to Vinicius Júnior, creates for the Rio de Janeiro club and striker for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, who was the target of racist attacks in Spain for dancing after his goals. “I think everyone is aware of what happened with Vini. He can’t help but be happy and it’s not some racist who’s going to take that shine out of him. (The celebration) was to honor him,” he commented.

Vini Jr. was the target of racist attacks for celebrating with dances in Spain, playing for Real Madrid Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP

All about women’s football

The Flamengo girls return to the field next Saturday, September 24, in Gávea, to face Cabofriense in a game valid for the fifth round, while Rio São Paulo will host Duque de Caxias at Estádio Flávio Teixeira, also located in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.