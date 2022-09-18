Flamengo vs Fluminense: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

At different times in the season, but with the same number of points in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo and Fluminense face each other this Sunday, at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The confrontation will be followed in real time by the ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

Flamengo enters the field with maximum force for the Brazilian after almost two months. The last time was in the 4-0 over Juventude, in Brasília, on July 20th. Since then, the strategy of focusing on the World Cups has worked, and with the qualification for the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores guaranteed, Dorival Júnior took advantage of the break for the FIFA date to climb the best of the Brasileirão in an attempt to shorten the nine points away from the leader Palmeiras, who has 54. Rubro-Negro is third, with 45.

Fluminense, on the other hand, is going through a bitter moment in the season. The team was eliminated by Corinthians in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and tries to pick up the pieces for the sequence in the Brasileirão. In the last 10 games, there were only three victories, and Fernando Diniz’s team is looking for a victory in the derby to gain morale, guarantee their position in the G-4 and remain firm in the fight for a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

Retrospect: the teams have already faced each other 439 times, with 160 wins by Flamengo, 138 by Fluminense and 141 draws.

PVC analyzes Flamengo vs Fluminense for the 27th round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: The Globe broadcasts with narration by Luiz Roberto and comments by Junior, Roger Flores and PC Oliveira at Central do Apito, while the Premiere will have narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Ledio Carmona and Pedrinho.

Real time: ge accompanies it with exclusive videos. Click here to follow along.

Flamengo – coach: Dorival Jr.

Dorival Júnior will send the best he has to the field, the so-called “Team of Cups”. With ten days until the next appointment, against Fortaleza, at Castelão, on the 28th, due to the FIFA date, the coach will repeat the lineup that beat São Paulo, last Wednesday, in the semifinal of the Basil Cup. It will be the tenth time that this team will play together and so far the performance is impressive: eight wins and only one draw, against Athletico-PR, 0-0.

Possible lineup: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.

Who is out: Bruno Henrique is recovering from knee surgery, Rodrigo Caio is in the final stages of physical conditioning after a knee problem, while Ayrton Lucas is suspended.

Bruno Henrique is recovering from knee surgery, Rodrigo Caio is in the final stages of physical conditioning after a knee problem, while Ayrton Lucas is suspended. hanging: João Gomes, Vidal, Matheuzinho and Léo Pereira.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

After being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, coach Fernando Diniz’s team will have to turn the key quickly and turn their attention to the Brasileirão. And the coach will have an important reinforcement for Fla-Flu. André, who served a suspension in the Copa do Brasil in the defeat to Corinthians, returns to the team for this Sunday’s duel. In the other spot in the midfield, still open after Nonato’s departure to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, Martinelli and Yago fight for the title.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Martinelli (Yago) and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano.

who is out : Luan Freitas (right knee), Matheus Ferraz (right knee) and David Duarte (left thigh).

: Luan Freitas (right knee), Matheus Ferraz (right knee) and David Duarte (left thigh). hanging: Arias, Willian Bigode, Yago, Wellington and David Braz.

