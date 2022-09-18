FN PERFORMANCES: Cuesta and Tiquinho Soares shine in Botafogo’s victory over Coritiba; Junior Santos is a good surprise

CAT: 7.0
Made two providential saves at the start of the second half

SARAVIA: 3.0
You’re going to have nightmares about Alef Manga. He left spaces, took dribbles and was easily involved

ADRYELSON: 6.5
He covered Saravia and got the better of his duels. In some penthouses it ended up arriving late

VICTOR COSTS: 8.0
One more game in defense and it was still decisive with the header

MARÇAL: 7.5
Correctly closed his side, played well and assisted

TCHE TCHE: 5.0
Shy and unremarkable acting

LUCAS FERNANDES: 5.0
Side passes and little objectivity

EDUARDO: 7.0
Disappeared for most of the game, he appeared well to steal the ball and assist Tiquinho in the second goal

JUNIOR SANTOS: 7.5
Great acting. He almost scored a goal, sent two balls on the post and it was a lot of work

JEFFINHO: 5.0
Quality to dribble, but errors to define. Missed the ball at the right time

TICKET: 8.0
Impressive ability to hold the ball and build plays. scored his first goal

DANILO BARBOSA: 5.0
Came in bold and half lost

GABRIEL PIRES: 7.0
He gave quality to the middle and risked plays. One of them stopped in Victor Sá’s header at the crossbar. But others have generated counterattacks

VICTOR SÁ: 7.5
It helped change the game. With speed and intelligence, he opened spaces on the left side

GUSTAVO SAUER: unmarked
Good to be back playing. entered in the end

LUCAS PIAZON: unmarked
little time in the field

LUÍS CASTRO: 7.0
You were right to bet andm Jr. saints, but his team was in debt in the first half. He had the courage to try to change the game at half-time, he even took risks in counterattacks, but he won

