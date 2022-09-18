Friday on TV: the mother, the “Saint”, the allies and “A Queen Like Never Seen” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Salmon Fishing in Yemen

Cinemundo, 18:45

A visionary sheikh from Yemen (Amr Waked) believes his passion for salmon fishing can enrich his people. Harriet (Emily Blunt), the young assistant, then contacts Dr. Alfred Jones (Ewan McGregor), one of Britain’s top fishing experts. Directed by Lasse Hallström, the film is based on Paul Torday’s award-winning first novel.

Gabriel and the Mountain

RTP2, 22:59

In 2009, after searching for weeks, the young Brazilian economist Gabriel Buchmann was found lifeless, due to hypothermia, on Mount Mulanje, in Malawi. Eight years after his death, the director – and his friend – Fellipe Barbosa (Big house) decided to make this film that recreates Buchmann’s last 70 days in Africa.

For this purpose, he consulted personal notes and emails sent to friends and family, observed the photos left on his camera and followed his route rigorously. With the exception of João Pedro Zappa and Caroline Abras, who play Buchmann and his girlfriend, Cristina, the cast is made up of the various people who crossed paths with the protagonist throughout the journey.

allies

Fox, 1h56

Robert Zemeckis films, according to a screenplay by Steven Knight, this spy novel set in World War II, with Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard starring.

After falling in love in Morocco, on a joint mission to eliminate a high-ranking military from Hitler, Max and Marianne marry, have a daughter and live happily in London. Everything changes when the suspicion of being a double agent with ties to the Nazis begins to hover over her.

Goodnight Mommy

Prime Video, streaming

Debut. Wrapped in bandages, Naomi Watts stars in this psychological horror film in which a woman undergoes a facial surgery that has, to say the least, strange effects – something that is quickly noticed by her twin children. Directed by Matt Sobel, based on a script by Kyle Warren, Goodnight Mommy works like remake American film from the Austrian film that Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz signed in 2014.

DOCUMENTARY

Elizabeth II: A Queen Like You’ve Never Seen

TVCine Emotion, 9:45 pm

At a time when tributes to Isabel II and articles about all the intricacies of her life are multiplying, this documentary arrives on the channel that promises to be “original and revealing”. The author is Roger Michell, the director of Notting Hillfor whom this was a personal and ultimate project – worked on the film practically until he died in September 2021.

SERIES

Holy

Netflix, streaming

The platform debuts its first co-production between Brazil and Spain. It’s a cop full of thriller which involves two policemen (played by Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) who, despite being separated by the Atlantic, pursue the same man: a violent drug trafficker with an unknown face.

A Private Matter

Prime Video, streaming

Debut. Against the pressure to get married or to indulge in more “feminine” matters, the young Marina Quiroga (Aura Garrido) challenges Galician society in the 1940s with her detective streak, which puts her in the pursuit of a serial killer. In this investigation, he has the precious help of his faithful butler (Jean Reno). The Spanish series consists of eight episodes.

SONG

Fado is Love – A Homage to Carlos do Carmo

RTP1, 22:43

Remembrance of the concert that brought together names such as Carminho, Dino D’Santiago, Camané, Jorge Palma, Mariza, Marco Rodrigues, Tito Paris, Ricardo Ribeiro, Agir, António Serrano or Pedro Abrunhosa in a tribute to Carlos do Carmo. It took place on December 21, 2021, on what would have been the 82nd birthday of the fado singer, who had died almost a year earlier.

Ben Harper in Concert at Baloise Session

RTP2, 1h11

Record of the concert by the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist at the Swiss festival Baloise Session, in 2018, the year he released, with Charlie Musselwhite, the album No Mercy in This Land.