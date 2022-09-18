Gerrard praises Coutinho’s stance at Aston Villa: “It’s been the best” | english football

Coutinho was on the bench at Aston Villa against Arsenal and Manchester City later not called by Tite for the Brazilian national team , but rose again. Elected best on the field in his team’s victory against Southampton last Friday, the Brazilian received several compliments from coach Steven Gerrard. According to the coach, the Brazilian reacted well to the bad sequence.

“I think he was disappointed to leave the team against Arsenal and Manchester City, which I respect. In these situations, I want people to react in the right way,” Gerrard said.

– He had his strongest week this week. I think it’s a combination of leaving our team and leaving the Brazilian team – evaluated the coach.

Coutinho, with the man of the match trophy in Aston Villa's victory over Southampton:

Coutinho participated in Aston Villa’s main offensive moves in the 1-0 victory against Southampton and made the cross that led to the goal. He took the Premier League Man of the Match trophy. For Gerrard, an award for the effort that the Brazilian showed in training.

“Knowing what’s inside Phil, the character, the man, the player, I think he’s rolling up his sleeves at the moment and we saw that in practice this week,” Gerrad said.

“He has been the best with some distance. That’s where we need Phil Coutinho, because that’s when you see Phil Coutinho that we love.”