Globo exhibits “The Hunter and the Ice Queen” at this Sunday’s Maximum Temperature

“The Huntsman and the Ice Queen” is attraction of Maximum temperature this Sunday (18) at TV Globo. With Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron and Emily Bluntthe feature starts on the station at 12:30, right after the program Esporte Espetacular.

In the plot, Freya (Blunt) is the good sister of the all-powerful Queen Ravenna (Theron). After going through trauma, however, she awakens to her magical powers and isolates herself. Away from her sister, she builds her own kingdom – she becomes the Ice Queen -, where she recruits children to compose her army, under two orders: swear obedience to her and that young people abdicate any form of love.

Two of the most talented little combatants, Erik (Hemsworth) and Sara (Jessica Chastain), grow up and fall in love. When Freya realizes that she has been “betrayed”, however, she separates the two. At the same time, the powerful magic mirror is reported missing. And it will be necessary to prevent the object from falling into the hands of the new queen.

with direction of Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, the film hit theaters in April 2016 and grossed over $164 million. The production tells a story before that of “Snow White and the hunter”released in 2012 and starring Kristen Stewart. In addition to those mentioned above, the “The Huntsman and the Ice Queen” count with, Nick Frost, Ronaldo Abreu, Sam Claflin, Rob Brydon, Fred Tatasciore and more.

After the screening of the feature, the station continues with Pipoca da Ivete, Futebol and Domingão with Huck. The movie schedule returns after the Rock In Rio 2022 – Best Moments, with "Explosive Direction" at the movie theater.