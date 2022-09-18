Goat is arrested after destroying garage door and urinating on agents

A goat was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, after committing a series of “frauds” against properties and residents of the region. The case happened last Friday (9), but was released by the police on Tuesday (13).

The animal, nicknamed Billy, even destroyed the garage of one of the houses and damaged an electrical wire. On social media, the police in the region did not say how the animal appeared there, but reported that the goat stayed for hours “terrifying” the residents.

One of the residents was even chased by the goat around a car.

“Billy has been charged with trespassing, assault, criminal damages and disorderly conduct,” police said in a social media post.

The goat was bound with special handcuffs and taken to the cattle control the next day. Shortly before being arrested, the animal even urinated on one of the police officers.