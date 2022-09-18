GTA 6 videos leak on the internet with female protagonist [rumor]

In the early hours of this Sunday (18), the internet was taken by surprise with several videos of a supposed initial development build of GTA 6, showing the Latina protagonist and woman robbing a diner and character rolls. If they are real, the contents are the first leaks of the game, which has many rumors circulating so far.

Although it’s still a rumor, there are many insiders who are sharing the material and there are few elements to the contrary. In addition to the videos, there are photos that depict a subway station and a nightclub, but both images show a male character, who can be a test model only or Jason, an option that appears in the first material and that could indicate a game with two protagonists. Check out:

GTA 6 gameplay leak. Seems very VERY legit. pic.twitter.com/tZjpfA1M2T — Mars (@Mars69lol) September 18, 2022

Gta 6 leaked lmao pic.twitter.com/zTPz4K2Po3 — Water (@WaterHexle) September 18, 2022

last one look at the leaks urself https://t.co/SZl7ox2UxK pic.twitter.com/AiKKJv8W1R — Water (@WaterHexle) September 18, 2022

We already know that the next GTA (possibly GTA 6, as the franchise continues to be numbered) is in production and Rockstar has already officially confirmed it, but it would be the first time that any concrete material from the game appears on the internet. Leaked information already spoke of a female and Latin American protagonist, something that may have been confirmed with the videos that leaked on the internet.

In addition, the video hints at new mechanics and location: the police car says VCPD, which could be from Vice City Police Department, hinting that the franchise may return to the city of Vice City, as well as systems that show gameplay elements like new ways to steal money from each individual person.

It is worth emphasizing that no information has been officially revealed and that they may be fake videos. But, if they are real, they are still from a very early development version, lacking textures and mechanics – and, interestingly, there are lines of dialogue already recorded.

GTA 6 No release date or announced platforms yet. So, do you think videos can be real?