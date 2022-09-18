Haaland and Lewandowski rage over Golden Shoe after goals

Erling Haaland, new Manchester City striker, and Robert Lewandowski, newcomer to Barcelona, ​​had a great start to the season at their new clubs and, with each weekend, they intensify the fight for the Golden Shoe, a trophy given to top scorer of the season.

Today (17), Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton 3-0 and, of course, Haaland scored a goal. Barcelona beat Elche, also 3-0, and Lewandowski, in turn, scored twice in the match. The Pole even took the prize last season after scoring 41 goals.

Haaland has already scored 11 goals this season. Lewandowski, eight. As incredible as it may seem, none of them is the leader, for the time being, of the race for the 2022/23 Golden Boot. Amahl Pellegrino, who plays for the modest Bodo/Glimt, of Norway, has already scored 19 goals and is the current leader of the race for the Golden Boot. Neymar and Mbappé, stars of Paris Saint-Germain and who started the season with many goals, are also behind Pellegrino and even other less popular names.

See the updated list of the Golden Boot:

Amahl Pellegrino (Bodo/Glimt): 28.5 Points (19 Goals) Erling Haaland (Manchester City): 22 Points (11 Goals) Alexander Jeremejeff (Bk Hacken): 21 Points (21 Goals) Bobur Abdikholikov (Energetik-Bgu Minsk): 20 Points (20 Goals) Raimonds Krollis (Valmiera): 19 Points (19 Goals) Sölvi Vatnhamar (Vikingur Gøta): 18 Points (18 Goals) Nökkvi Thorisson (Akureyri): 17 Points (17 Goals) Zakaria Beglarishvili (Levadia): 17 Points (17 Goals) Veton Berisha (Hammarby): 16 Points (12 Goals) Ole Christian Saeter (Rosenborg): 16.5 Points (11 Goals) Robert Lewandowski (Fc Barcelona): 16 Points (8 Goals) Neymar (PSG): 16 Points (8 Goals) Kylian Mbappé (PSG): 14 Points (7 Goals)

How does scoring work?

Goals scored in the top five European leagues (English, Italian, Spanish, German and French Championships) are worth two points. Goals scored in leagues that are ranked between the sixth and twenty-first best are worth one and a half points.

Robert Lewandowski led Barcelona to victory over Elche in La Liga Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Latest Golden Boot winners

2020-21 – R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 41 goals (82 points)

2019-20 – C. Immobile (Lazio): 36 goals (72 points)

2018-19 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 36 goals (72 points)

2017-18 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 34 goals (68 points)

2016-17 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 37 goals (74 points)

2015-16 – L. Suárez (Barcelona): 40 goals (80 points)

2014-15 – C. Ronaldo (R. Madrid): 48 goals (96 points)

2013-14 – C. Ronaldo (R. Madrid) and L. Suárez (Liverpool): 31 goals (62 points)

2012-13 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 46 goals (92 points)

2011-12 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 50 goals (100 points)

2010-11 – C. Ronaldo (R. Madrid): 40 goals (80 points)