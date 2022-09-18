Hacker who leaked GTA 6 videos releases 10,000 lines of game code

A lot of GTA 6 data has been leaked.

Today we share that a hacker has leaked over 50 Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay videos. And by the looks of it, your leaker already has access to the game’s source code. Not only that, but the leaker has publicly shared 10,000 lines of code. This is one of the biggest game leaks we’ve seen to date. Also, this GTA6 leak rivals the GeForce Now leak that took place in September 2021.

The leaker stated that they may leak the game’s WIP build in the future. Obviously, this is bad news for Rockstar and Take-Two, who have yet to officially announce the game. Some people say they wouldn’t be surprised if Take-Two decides to delay this unannounced game so Rockstar can change major major parts of its source code. After all, something similar happened with Half-Life 2. You can see the 10,000 lines of code from the GTA 6 WIP build here.

The hacker would be the same person who hacked uber recently. In total, there are 90 ‘unconfirmed images’ videos. Showing everything from the map, the characters, cars and weapons. All footage is pre-built, so most assets are reused from GTAV, which is normal in the development stages.

The videos were taken from Slack, the employee communication app. The game’s physics appears to be very similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, which again, if real, will be completely different in the final version. The debug interface shown in the videos is also the same as the one shown when Red Dead Redemption 2 was leaked many years ago.

It was also pointed out that in some of the videos, Rockstar’s in-house development software was showcased, which is almost impossible to fake, the videos also showed us a male and female protagonist, which was leaked a few months ago. The videos also showed some gameplay mechanics, from driving cars, shooting a gun, using boats and jumping. They also show that crouching could be returning from GTA IV.

