‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock on Sudden Fame: ‘It Makes Me Anxious’

Young Milly Alcock, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen from “House of the Dragon”, has barely begun to shine and has already noticed a negative side of fame, achieved with the new series from HBO and HBO Max. In an interview with Nylon magazine, the 22-year-old actress revealed that dealing with the spotlight “makes her incredibly anxious.”

“This is like a part-time job, actually. I don’t know. I’m trying not to look at it and trying not to get involved with it, because it doesn’t benefit me,” Milly Alcock said of the sudden fame, adding: “It just makes me incredibly anxious. Seeing my face constantly is exhausting.”

For the actress, no one should go through this kind of situation; in “seeing her own face constantly” and doesn’t understand how the socialites of the world manage to deal with it.

“All my friends are normal, go to university and just do basic stuff. And my family isn’t into the arts, so it’s weird. It feels like someone has opened Pandora’s box and suddenly you’re just looking through a mirror. It’s a bit like ‘Alice in Wonderland’. It’s weird,” he said.

To the Daily Telegraph, the actress explained that she was a waitress at a restaurant before joining the cast of the series: “I never thought this would happen to me. I was washing dishes in a restaurant, living in my mother’s attic. That doesn’t happen to people like me, so it was incredibly fast.”

Before the spin-off of “Game of Thrones”, Milly had already done some series in Australia, her native country, such as “High Life” and “Reckoning: Adjustments of Accounts”, but it was still not possible to support herself with her career. artistic. Therefore, her role in “House of the Dragon” promises to be a turning point in her professional life.