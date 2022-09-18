How to recover a cloned WhatsApp account?

Did you know that WhatsApp messages are protected by encryption? However, despite the security, cases of coup have been recurrent.

So, to avoid this problem, the platform recommends enabling two-step verification.

However, the app’s help center indicates a procedure to block your account and prevent criminals from having access to your information if you have been a victim of cloned WhatsApp.

To recover the lost or stolen account, it is necessary to enter WhatsApp with the phone number and verify the user with a six-digit passkey, received by SMS.

By doing this, the person using your account will be automatically logged out, as once the extra security code is incorrectly entered in the two-step confirmation, the messenger locks the account for 12 hours.

Finally, after this period, the WhatsApp account can be used normally.

Had WhatsApp cloned and lost all conversations? Find out how to get them back

If you’ve been a victim of cloned WhatsApp, don’t worry as you may not lose your chats if you have previously backed them up.

Therefore, to restore chat history, you can use iCloud or Google Drive. In addition, there is the possibility to import a file saved on your Android phone.

Check step by step:

android

To recover a WhatsApp backup from Google Drive, follow the instructions below:

Go to Settings > Applications > WhatsApp > Storage > Clear data; On the next screen, click “Ok”. Don’t worry, there’s a backup to restore; That way, when you open WhatsApp, you will have to enter the number again and wait for verification. Therefore, it is important that this number is the same as the backup made. Then the app will start fetching backups automatically. If the process takes a long time, it is worth closing the application and opening it again to try again; So, when the Backup Found window appears, just click on “Restore”.

iOS

To find out if your WhatsApp account has recent backups on iPhone, go to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup and confirm. If so, follow the steps to recover:

First, uninstall and install WhatsApp again; Once this is done, open the app and enter your number and it will detect that there is a backup saved in iCloud; After that, just follow the onscreen instructions to restore your chat history;

