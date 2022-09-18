Apocalyptic scenarios involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) are increasingly gaining chorus among scientists. A recent study – carried out by researchers at Google’s sister company DeepMind and the University of Oxford in the UK – has demonstrated how the evolution of a super-intelligent AI could be responsible for the end of humanity.

Published in AI Magazine, the study argues that machines can get very intelligent to the point of breaking rules imposed by the creators of their code.

This is because the reasoning of AIs does not work based on the search for power, fame or the need for domination of inferior beings. Research has shown that they seek to obtain unlimited processing or power resources.

“Under the conditions we’ve identified, our conclusion is much stronger than that of any previous publication – an existential catastrophe is not only possible, but likely,” said one of the co-authors of the University of Oxford group, Michael Cohen.

He shared the thought in a post on his Twitter profile (see below).

Contrary to speculation provoked in fictional films such as Terminator and The Matrix, the study is based on complex computer codes, mathematical calculations and advanced concepts about AI and also about social structures.

Humans: obstacles to development

The “chaotic” scenario for humanity detailed by the researchers would occur when “misaligned agents” realize that humans are an “obstacle to full success”. In short: creators impose limitations to maintain control, but which prevent computers from using their full potential.

The uprising could come when AI discovers that humans can simply cut power to stop processing. This would lead the “agent” to eliminate potential threats, which in this case would be the resources controlled by humanity.

“A sufficiently advanced artificial agent would likely intervene in providing target information, with catastrophic consequences,” the research concludes.

The concern is even greater as we live on a planet with limited resources. In an interview, Michael Cohen explained that, “in a world with infinite resources”, it is uncertain how the “behavior” of artificial intelligences would be, but that in the world we live in – where there is already competition for resources between living beings – there would be “a inevitable competition for these resources”.

Can you stop it?

It is obvious that, in a competition between humans and machines, the latter would win easily, as they overcome each other at every step. Preventing extinction must involve careful and slow ways of advancing technologies, always with lots of tests and mitigation tools, according to the study.

Pointing to the risk of creating super artificial intelligences, experts at DeepMind and Oxford recommend focusing on just one activity.