Hurricane Fiona impacts Puerto Rico, leaves island dark and flooded | World

Fiona, who plunged the entire American territory into darkness, touched down at 15:20 local time (16:20 GMT) near Punta Tocón (southwest), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

The hurricane advances with winds of up to 140 km/h. It is currently Category 1, the lowest on the Saffir-Simpson scale (which goes up to 5), but is expected to “gain more strength in the next 48 hours,” the NHC added.

The storm caused a general blackout on the island since shortly after 1 pm (14:00 GMT), the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the public corporation in charge of electricity generation, said.

The organization has already managed to restart several generators, a first step towards restoring the electricity grid, its director, Josué Colón, said in a TV interview.

According to established protocols, as soon as it manages to reactivate the network, the authority will first try to restore service in hospitals and other government buildings that offer essential services.

The Grande de Loiza and Cagüitas rivers, in the north and center of the island, overflowed in some areas, the United States National Weather Service (NWS) reported on Twitter.

“Communities on the banks of these rivers should consider moving to higher ground immediately,” he added.

According to local media, other rivers overflowed in the southeast of the island, flooding highways and urban areas.

In the mountain and southwest region, several families lost the roof of their houses by the gusts of winds and had to take shelter in shelters authorized by the government.

In the morning, the governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, urged the population to seek shelter.

“We urge our people to stay in their homes and seek refuge if needed. We remain on hurricane alert,” he said at a press conference. “Because of its size, this storm will be impacting all of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Pierluisi announced the suspension of classes in schools on Monday, due to forecasts of continued rains.

It also canceled the work of civil servants, except for those in critical positions or providing essential services during the emergency.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday approved the declaration of a state of emergency in Puerto Rico, a measure that allows the release of federal funds for relief work.

The former Spanish colony became American territory in the late 19th century, before gaining associated free state status in 1950.

Authorities are anticipating rainfall of 508 to 635 mm in isolated areas of Puerto Rico, a much lower amount than recorded during the passage of Hurricane Maria, which swept through the Caribbean territory almost five years ago.

“We can expect there to be damage, but not at Maria’s level,” Ernesto Morales of the NWS said at the same press conference as the governor.

After Maria passed, Puerto Rico was incommunicado and large areas remained without electricity for several months. Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the disaster, according to the official balance sheet.

Fiona has already caused serious damage on her way through Guadeloupe on Friday night. In some places, the water rose more than 1.50 meters in this French territory. A man died at the scene, dragged with his house by the flood of a river.