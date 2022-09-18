Influential Celebrities Joining the Crypto World in the Last Year

The inclusive crypto ecosystem has become home to countless A-list celebrities over the years – mostly driven by the non-fungible token (NFT) hype of 2021. cryptocurrencies, celebrities continue to support the cryptocurrency market.

Over the past year, celebrities have begun to explore sub-ecosystems beyond NFTs, trying to diversify their presence into trading, gaming and other avenues of investment. In that light, here is an overview of some of the most influential celebrities who have entered the cryptocurrency world in the past year and how well they are prepared for the upcoming bull run.

Connor McGregor partners with Tiger.Trade

UFC superstar Connor McGregor, one of the highest paid athletes, recently partnered with Tiger.Trade, a cryptocurrency trading app. One part of the deal involves McGregor introducing an in-house game that users can play to win exclusive prizes.

Who wants to play?!!! The only rule is to play #SmarterNotHarder Conor McGregor in the game! Are you ready to win with @tiger_trade? https://t.co/FlJX5prxHf pic.twitter.com/9ZCrRizxWC — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 12, 2022

Prior to signing as an ambassador for Tiger.Trade, McGregor’s involvement in cryptocurrencies was indirect through UFC partnerships with Crypto.com, in which bonuses were paid to fighters in cryptocurrencies.

The game’s recent release, while well-received by fans for its graphics and awards, has also been subject to criticism related to its lack of story. Unlike most top UFC fighters, McGregor has not linked his name to defunct NFT projects and continues to keep his cryptocurrency investment choices confidential.

Eminem buys Bored Ape NFT for $460,000

Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, is one of the rare celebrities to make headlines for investing in NFT instead of trying to sell their collections. The fifteen-time Grammy winner bought the Bored Ape ‘EminApe’ NFT for $460,000, which features a gold chain necklace and khaki army cap that Eminem wears in real life.

Eminem’s connection to cryptocurrencies dates back to 2018, when the rapper mentioned Bitcoin (BTC) on his newly released album Kamikaze. However, the subsequent purchase of NFT established his interest in cryptocurrency investments. In June 2022, Eminem released an NFT-themed music video by the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) featuring rap legend and fellow cryptocurrency enthusiast Snoop Dogg.

While Eminem has not publicly shared affinity with any specific crypto assets for investments, the rapper continues to collaborate with BAYC for live performances.

Maria Sharapova became a strategic investor in Moonpay

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova, along with other A-list celebrities such as Gal Gadot, Bruce Willis, and Justin Bieber, have invested in the Moonpay cryptocurrency payment solution. The company revealed that more than 60 public figures and celebrities from the music, sports, media and entertainment industries have joined hands to invest $87 million in Series A funding starting in November 2021.

Excited to transform the way creatives, artists & athletes approach Art

fan engagement

‍⚖️Intellectual property management With the help of our new strategic investors. pic.twitter.com/sfeH1Hhibh — MoonPay (@moonpay) April 13, 2022

The investment marked Sharapova’s entry into the world of cryptocurrencies. However, the superstar has yet to reveal his crypto investment plans.

Snoop Dogg: The Face of Web3 and NFTs

Snoop Dogg’s position as an OG remains true in the cryptocurrency world, considering his proactive involvement in the space for many years. Snoop’s first interaction with the cryptocurrency community began with him warning against imitators who were trading fake Snoop Dogg-branded tokens and NFTs.

After gaining knowledge about the industry, the rapper collaborated with various cryptocurrency projects including cryptocurrency exchanges, Web3, gaming and NFTs, effectively catalyzing mainstream cryptocurrency adoption.

Announcing the newest member on the Food Fighters Universe team @SnoopDogg AKA Dr. Bombay pic.twitter.com/itZqpG3neQ — Food Fighters Universe | MINTING NOW (@FoodFightersU) June 3, 2022

Most recently, Snoop Dogg announced the launch of a new restaurant in Los Angeles inspired by the BAYC NFTs called Bored and Hungry. Despite the waning hype surrounding NFTs, the smoke king continues to show love for the ecosystem.

Floyd Mayweather makes a crypto comeback

Legendary boxing champion Floyd Mayweather marked his entry into the crypto universe in 2018 by promoting a high-profile crypto scam called Centra Tech. The legal implications of promoting uncontrolled cryptocurrency projects required Mayweather and co-promoter DJ Khaled to pay fines of $600,000 and $150,000, respectively.

After many months of hard work

I’m launching my new NFT Project @mayweverse⁰

The collection will have 5,000 NFTs (5 different NFTs cards of 1,000 each). Each card has a different rarity, utilities & prizes. More information on the roadmap will be announced soon. stay tuned pic.twitter.com/SxZ916p0HP —Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 21, 2022

Learning from his past mistakes, Mayweather has released a new NFT Mayweverse project – consisting of a collection of 5,000 NFTs. The boxer’s track record of being involved with projects that have attracted investors has left his fans and the general public with mixed feelings about the new cryptocurrency project.

Matt Damon opts for philanthropy through cryptocurrency donations

Hollywood star Matt Damon has received $1 million in donations from Crypto.com exchange to Water.org, a clean water initiative co-founded by Damon and Gary White in 2009. As part of the deal, Crypto.com recommended its user base for the cause.

Matt Damon starring in the Crypto.com commercial. Source: YouTube

Although Damon has not disclosed his cryptocurrency investments, his participation in a Cypto.com commercial has drawn criticism from the majority of the cryptocurrency community. Investors retaliated against Damon’s suggestion of “Luck favors the brave” as the bear market resulted in huge losses across the industry.

Going against the growing trend of celebrity-backed NFT projects, consumer watchdog group Truth in Advertising (TINA.org) called 19 celebrities promoting NFTs without revealing their connection to the projects.

The non-profit consumer protection firm has revealed its intention to investigate celebrities promoting “misleading” cryptocurrency investments. The website states:

“The promoter often does not disclose the material connection to the NFT company endorsed.”

Responding to letters from TINA.org regarding the promotion of NFTs on their social media accounts without revealing their connection to the projects, Justin Bieber’s legal team responded by denying any wrongdoing. However, the team confirmed the update of the social media posts.