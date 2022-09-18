iOS 16 Brings Back Battery Percentage, But Only for THESE iPhones

When they were released, the iPhones XR, 11, 12 mini and 13 mini had a small change that prevented people from seeing how much battery they had left.

The company stated that it was not necessarily a mistake, but the configuration of the devices itself. However, most customers felt dissatisfied, starting a wave of complaints.

Operating system update

This month, Apple began releasing updates involving the new iOS 16 system. The 16th generation of the phone features new improvements that provide screen customization, photo editing and additional gadgets.

Therefore, many expected that the mentioned versions would also be modified, adding a percentage display.

reason for dissatisfaction

Without the fix, the claims made room for developers to start working on iOS 16.1, focusing on exactly that need.

For now, the only way to check how much battery is left on the phone is by going to the settings. This makes the decision involving charging times difficult and increases the risk of forgetting to connect it to the charger.

Waiting for updates

Soon, the XR, 11, 12 mini, 13 mini and other models that need this review will be able to count on battery status.

After some controversies involving components, such as the lack of a charger in the box, the apple has been paying attention to requests, even in an attempt to prolong the durability so that the device performs better.

Remember that there is no application or website that configures the iPhone automatically. It is necessary to wait for the official announcement, guided by the notifications in your Apple Store account. One way to control battery consumption is the initiative of stipulating the average of this expense, calculating the appropriate frequency of recharges.