iOS 16: Copy/Paste Permission Is Annoying Users

As we have already shown, among the small features of iOS 16 that may have gone unnoticed by many people in the announcement of the new system made by appleis the permission to copy and paste.

If you already have the new system on your device, however, you must have already noticed the presence of the novelty and (probably) you have also come across a disappointment: it appears constantly when we need to paste something from one app to another.

We understand that this is a very welcome privacy feature, as our clipboard may contain sensitive and confidential data (such as card number, password, etc.) which could be stolen in some way. However, it may not have been implemented in the best way by Apple.

How well scored the The Vergeit would not cost Apple to add to the dialog box that appears when we perform a collage options such as “always allow” or “allow once” — similar to those used to allow access to location and photos, for example.

In addition, of course, Apple could allow the user to change such a setting for each specific app in Settings — an option that already exists for location services, camera, photos, etc.

Another interesting thing is that there seems to be no known pattern for how the feature works, since in certain applications the popup appears again and again; in others, it is simply not required.

If you’re already on iOS 16, let us know what you think of the behavior of these warnings.