Ironheart adds Wentworth’s Zoe Terakes to the cast

Zoe Terakesin Wentworth and nine unknownsis the newest talent to join the cast of Iron heartseries of MCU about the heroine Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Terakes’ character has not been revealed (via deadline).

Riri Williams, meanwhile, is a brilliant young woman who, while studying at MIT (Michigan Institute of Technology), designs and builds Iron Man-like armor with plans to become an Iron Man herself. Super hero.

Chinaka Hodge (snowpiercer) will be the showrunner in Iron heartwhich will also have Manny Montana (good girls), Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo) and Shea Coulée (RuPaul’s Drag Race) in the list.

The series should arrive in the second half of 2023 at Disney+. Before, however, Riri Williams is set to make his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

