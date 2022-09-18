IRS holds auction with Xbox One and Apple Watch







The Federal Revenue opened an auction with goods seized or abandoned in airports or border regions. Electronic equipment such as Xbox One, Apple Watch and professional Nikon cameras will be offered.

All lots can be viewed here. To schedule a visit, interested parties must click here. Proposals will be received until 1 pm on September 30th. The public session, in order of proposals, will open at 2:00 pm on the 30th.

+Auxílio Brasil: payments start next week; see calendar

One of the highlights is lot 2, which has 10 XBox One 4K video games with 1 TB of storage. The minimum bid is R$5,300. The smartwatches are gathered in lot 6, with a minimum value of R$4,600. Lot 13 contains 6 electric scooters, an electric skateboard and an electric scooter. The minimum bid is R$4,100.

The IRS stated, in a public notice, that the goods will be delivered in the states and conditions they are in and that it is not responsible for any modification or alteration in the constitution, composition or functioning of the goods auctioned.







