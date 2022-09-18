‘It’s the one that gives the most balance’

In a press conference held today (17), PSG coach Cristophe Galtier spoke about his attacking trio formed by Neymar, Messi and Mbappé before the match against Lyon tomorrow. The coach highlighted the Brazilian’s role in the Parisian team’s offensive part:

“All three of them have a very high level of experience. They have that ability during the match to make decisions on the pitch. Of all of them, Neymar can be the player who has the best defensive withdrawal. Kylian (Mbappé) keeps a lot of pressure in the defense. opponent, is an important point of fixation. Leo (Messi), he has a totally different record, he is still very well placed. Ney is the one who gives the best balance because he has his characteristics”, said Galtier during the press conference.

PSG leads the French championship by hand, having won six games and drawn just one in the first seven rounds. Now, the team from the French capital faces a classic against Lyon tomorrow, at 15:45, for the French Championship.