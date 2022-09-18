Jennifer Aniston is honest about ‘The Rachel’ haircut return

Fashion is something that goes around in circles, from time to time something from years ago is reinvented for a new generation. Currently Gen Z is wearing what was trending between the 1990s and 2000s.

Among the styles most used today is the iconic haircut worn by Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Anistonin the first seasons of friends.

Aniston has been candid about this new generation using Rachel’s haircut, and hopes they’ll make better use of it than she did when she was in friends.

“I’ve fallen in love with ‘The Rachel’ style over the years, but ultimately, I like the haircut story better because of the memories that were made during its time. It’s so fascinating to me how much this resonates with the Gen Z community. All I have to say is that I hope the younger generation is better at styling it than I am!”

Jennifer Aniston’s comments in the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, resonates with how much friends is a relevant series within pop culture regardless of generation, or age, after all, people first remembered her character when bringing back the haircut.

Among other series that the actress participated in are Ferris Bueller, South Park, King of the Hill, 30 Rock, Cougar Town and more recently is in The Morning Show.

How many of the films the actress acted in are The Elf, Occasional Passion, For a Meaning in Life, Separated by Marriage, He’s Not That Into You, Madness in Paradise or Travel Is Necessary and The Last Hangover of the Year.

Thanks to friendsAniston won awards at the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award. The series is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and follows the daily lives of six friends who live in the neighborhood of Greenwich Village on the island of Manhattan in New York City.

The cast also included Courteney Cox like Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow like Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc like Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry like Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer like Ross Geller.

Last year, a Friends cast reunion special was released. Both the special and the series are available on the HBO Max streaming service.

