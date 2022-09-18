Jennifer Aniston’s favorite salad has a nutritionist’s “yes” and our “yummy”

The idea we have of a salad is a bed of green leaves, with half a dozen ingredients on top to add color and a dressing (not always the healthiest for the concept of the dish) to cover everything. But Jennifer Aniston’s favorite salad breaks this rule.

The only greens it has are parsley and mint leaves, the rest are crunchy ingredients for a flavor twist. Only in this way, with diversity, is it possible to eat the same salad every day for 10 years.

That’s what Rachel from “Friends” did during the years of filming the series — and she didn’t do it alone. Actress Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox joined her for the Cobb salad, which Jennifer reinvented by adding turkey bacon and chickpeas.

“She has a knack for cooking, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it better be a good salad, right?” Courtney Cox pertinently asked in the Los Angeles Times. .

The recipe went viral and even a nutritionist shared it, with video.

Sarah Cobacho, plant-based nutritionist, took on the role of Versa this time and gave her verdict on Jennifer Aniston’s salad.

“What is my opinion as a nutritionist? It’s a big yes for me. You don’t often see such balanced ‘celebrity food’ trends,” he says.

The salad has a “great balance of protein, fat and carbs”, however, the nutritionist took away an original ingredient: turkey bacon.

We share the recipe that will solve your lunches for the next working week — but if you still prefer a ready-made one, you can stop by the new Honest Greens in Lisbon, on Rua Ivens, in the Chiado area, and choose one of the three that we show. in the gallery.

Jennifer Aniston’s Salad

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked bulgur

1 large diced cucumber

½ red onion, diced

½ cup of chopped parsley

½ cup chopped mint

2 tablespoons of chopped pistachios

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 squeezed lemon

1 can of chickpeas (drained and washed)

50 grams of feta cheese

1 teaspoon of salt

Preparation:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.