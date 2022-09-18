José Aldo makes a deal with the UFC and retires from MMA

This Sunday (18), a bombshell took the MMA community by surprise. One of the biggest names in the history of the sport, José Aldo hung up his gloves. The Brazilian fighter made an agreement with the UFC to leave the company and will no longer see action in the Octagons. The information was given first hand by ‘Combate’ and confirmed by the news team of Ag Fightwith sources close to the negotiation.

Former featherweight champion (66 kg) of the Ultimate and WEC, Aldo is considered the best athlete to have competed up to 66 kg in mixed martial arts. The ‘People’s Champion’, as he was consecrated, leaves the sport with a record of 31 wins and eight losses as a professional.

With an already established trajectory, Aldo reinvented himself and, at the age of 33 and contrary to statistics, he ventured into the lower division – the bantamweights (61 kg). In the new category, the Brazilian also competed for the belt, but was surpassed by Petr Yan. Then he didn’t budge and lined up three wins in a row. However, the impetus for a new title race was dampened by the latest setback against Merab Dvalisvili.

Aldo followed the path of his friend and training partner at Nova União, Léo Santos, who recently also announced that he is retired from MMA. Interestingly, Dedé Pederneiras’s pupils had their respective last fights of their career on the same card – UFC 278, on August 20th.

The date will be forever marked as a farewell to one of the greatest idols that national sport has ever produced. Magical, Aldo extrapolated the MMA bubble and conquered the hearts of all Brazilians. It became a movie. He made history.

His ‘last dance’ was performed at ‘Vivint Arena’ in Utah (USA), the same stage where legendary basketball player Michael Jordan played his last game of his career for the Chicago Bulls. Just like the throws of the orange ball star, Aldo’s kicks, knockouts and victories will forever be etched in the minds of fans of the sport.