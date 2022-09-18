Julia Roberts Returns Romantic Comedy And “Class” On Set

Julia Roberts, 54, shows why the queen of romantic comedies opposite George Clooney, 61, in “A Ticket to Heaven” (photo: Universal Pictures/disclosure) Add a dose of laughter to an equally generous dose of romance. Then add a nice one or two. Sprinkle a little absurd situations and wait for the mixture to become light. Serve in a setting full of charm and finish with Julia Roberts.

This seems like the perfect, albeit somewhat vintage, recipe for good romantic comedy. And fans of the most passionate 90’s heroines will be happy to know that the actress has decided to repeat the dose in her new film, “Ingresso para o Paraíso”, in theaters in BH.

Roberts returns to the genre that consecrated her, through titles such as “A Place Called Notting Hill” and “A Beautiful Woman”, after two decades of what she thought was a shortage of good scripts soaked in romance and humor and in which she prioritized characters more dense and family life.

Three pretty ones and a bespoke paper

Now surrounded by three beauties – two love interests and a son-in-law – Julia takes on an unassuming role again, which should delight old and new fans alike.

“What made me accept the role was the chance to make fun of George, to see him pathetically in love with me”, says Roberts, in conversation with journalists, alongside the other protagonist, George Clooney, a pretty face almost immune to the passage of time. time.

“I was already motivated by the opportunity to work with the queen of romantic comedy. But she wasn’t available and I ended up working with Julia myself”, retorts the actor, revealing the intimacy and friendship that the two built after five partnerships on the scene.

They take turns joking, alternating sarcastic rants and fawning tones in the half-hour or so they spent talking about “A Ticket to Heaven” the morning after the film’s London premiere earlier this month.

It was in “Eleven Men and a Secret” (2001) that the two worked together for the first time and, since then, they strive to promote reunions on the film set. Lucky for Ol Parker, the director who wrote the new characters with the duo in mind.

They received the script at the same time and, after reading it, called each other. “This will only work if you’re up for it,” Clooney told Roberts, sealing the deal. “ fun to work with friends. And with Julia”, says the actor.

Divorce, Barbs and Daughter

In “A Ticket to Paradise”, they exchange the same types of barbs, but with a grain of truth, as it gives life to a divorced couple who hate each other. On Georgia’s phone, the ex’s number is saved under the name “he.” J David insists on getting drunk to support his ex’s company on a plane trip.

They have no escape, after all, the ephemeral and explosive love they lived in their youth resulted in a daughter, who now assumes the role of the girl who is hopelessly in love. In the feature, she decides to drop her newly earned law degree to get married and go live in Bali, where a few weeks ago she was roped in by a boy who earns his living by growing seaweed.

Roberts and Clooney’s characters may have little in common, but one such thing is their disapproval of the lifestyle their daughter wants to adopt. Therefore, they decide to put aside their differences and embark, together, to the paradise island and sabotage the wedding.

“Being in Julia’s presence was a lesson. A lot of what I learned was unconsciously, but witnessing her on set, the way she approaches acting and also who she is outside of work was a dream come true. She’s a legend,” says actress Kaitlyn Dever, the young lady.

In her first romantic comedy, the young woman says she was inspired by Roberts’ own films and productions such as “Harry and Sally: Made for each other” and “The Proposal” to create her own romantic heroine, more independent and confident.

At his side, the Frenchman of Indonesian descent Maxime Bouttier lives the charming prince who spends a generous portion of the film shirtless. The handsome, polite and infinitely charming character. In his backyard – unconventional, a paradisiacal bay adorned with bamboo houses – he cuts pieces of seaweed from the greenish fields that sprout on the surface of the sea.

The cast also includes Billie Lourd – Carrie Fisher’s daughter that George Clooney says he held in his arms when he was a baby -, as the inconsequential best friend, and Lucas Bravo (the French gal from “Emily in Paris”), who makes the pilot of avio younger and goofy boyfriend of Julia Roberts’ character. A kind of “trophy husband”, subverting the stereotype normally intended for women.

“Entrance to paradise” features the signature of Ol Parker, already an expert in cartoon characters and romantic comedies set in extravagant settings. He wrote “The Exotic Hotel Marigold,” a third-age novel set in India, and directed “Mamma mia! Here we go again”, escapist musical that had the crystal clear waters of Greece as a stage for overly happy numbers.

Roberts & Clooney’s Luxurious Aid

For the luxury that surrounds the characters in the new film, director Parker has had the help of two producers – George Clooney and Julia Roberts – who have increasingly dedicated themselves to behind-the-scenes roles. If he needed money for something, for example, one of the two could call the studio, says Parker.

as if the director had won the lottery twice. He says, after all, that he wouldn’t even have made the film if the star pair hadn’t agreed to act in it. But like everything in life, the fairy tale on the golden sands of Bali needed a downside.

Twists will balance the lightness of “Ingresso para o Paraíso” in the middle of the plot. “Hey, you’re talking to the guy who killed Meryl Streep in ‘Mamma Mia,’” jokes the director. “The thing is, there is no light without shadow. Even in romantic comedy, I need to show a little sadness to strengthen the optimism of the finale and, hopefully, make the audience smile.”