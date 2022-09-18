Juventude vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Youth and Strength face each other this Sunday for the 27th round of the Brazilian championship . The duel takes place at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul. O ge tracks all bids in Real time with exclusive videos.

Juventude have not won in seven games and remain isolated in the league’s bottom line, with just 18 points. In the last round, they lost to the leader Palmeiras by 2 to 1 at Allianz Parque. With that, he saw the distance to the first team outside the relegation zone increase, from eight to 10 points.

Fortaleza comes from two consecutive defeats in the return of Serie A (against Botafogo and Fluminense). The team has 30 points and wants to win away from home to spend the next 10 days more peaceful. The club will only return to the field on the 28th, against Flamengo, at Arena Castelão. Tricolor wants to fight for bigger things in the competition, and not just escape the relegation zone.

Youth – Coach: Umberto Louzer

To face Fortaleza, Louzer must promote five changes in the team in relation to the last game. In defense, Thalisson and Ygor Nogueira enter to form the defense trio with Vitor Mendes. In midfield and attack, Elton and Felipe Pires return after serving a suspension. Besides them, Guilherme Parede wins a place in the team.

Probable starting lineup: Pegorari; Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Ygor Nogueira; Rodrigo Soares, Elton, Chico and Capixaba; Felipe Pires, Guilherme Parede and Isidro Pitta.

embezzlement: Anderson Leite, Edinho, Marlon, Renato Chaves, Rafael Forster and Ricardo Bueno (medical department).

hanging: Pegorari, Chico, Pitta, Thalisson, Paulo Henrique, Vitor Gabriel, Moraes and Guilherme Parede.

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

The novelty is the presence of Lucas Crispim, who had not been listed in the last game and spent a period treating his injury. By technical choice, Valentin Depietri and Luan Polli did not travel. Vojvoda has no suspensions or injuries.

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Zé Welison and Ronald; Moses, Thiago Galhardo and Robson.

embezzlement: Valentin Depietri and Luan Polli (technical option).

hanging: Boeck, Fernando Miguel, Titi, Brayan Ceballos, Juninho Capixaba, Ronald, Matheus Vargas, Robson and Romarinho.

